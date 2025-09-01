Podcast
ElevenLabs: „It Cannot Be an AI Bubble, Because Companies Are Actually Buying It“
At the TechBBQ conference last week in Copenhagen, I had the opportunity to conduct an interview with Carles Reina from ElevenLabs. ElevenLabs is that AI startup for audio applications like voice cloning, text-to-speech, and music generation, which is now valued at $3.3 billion and is among the global stars of the GenAI movement.
I had a pretty exciting and open conversation with Carles, not just about audio AI, but also about a possible AI bubble, about copyright, and about what AI startups will soon be facing – listen in, it’s absolutely worth it!
1. From First Investor to Go-to-Market Leader
- Why Carles Reina switched from investor to operator role
- The vision of AI Voice as fundamental communication infrastructure
2. Competitive Moats: More than just Technology
- Research and model quality as core USP
- The Voice Marketplace: Artists earn with their voices
- Multi-layered Defensibility: The „Onion Principle“
3. Competition with Tech Giants: David vs. Goliath
- Why OpenAI and Google don’t keep Carles up at night
- The advantage of specialization over Big Tech
- Quality vs. Distribution: Who wins?
4. Growth and Profitability
- From 0 to $100M ARR in 17 months
- Unit Economics and the path to profitability
- Why AI is not a bubble
- The Future of Startup Financing
- 2022: Foundation Models, 2023: Applications, 2024: Distribution Why Go-to-Market becomes the new investment priority Distribution strategies for different markets
5. Partnerships and Licensing
- Why Apple and Meta increasingly rely on partnerships
- ElevenLabs Music: The legal path through record label deals
- Telcos as new sexy distribution partners
6. The Future of Voice AI
- Speech-to-Speech and Real-Time Conversations
- Expanding from 70 to 500 languages
- Omni-Models: Music, voice and sounds from one model
- Enterprise as fastest growing segment
- Global expansion and new offices
- The vision: ElevenLabs in every moment of the day