ElevenLabs: „It Cannot Be an AI Bubble, Because Companies Are Actually Buying It“

At the TechBBQ conference last week in Copenhagen, I had the opportunity to conduct an interview with Carles Reina from ElevenLabs. ElevenLabs is that AI startup for audio applications like voice cloning, text-to-speech, and music generation, which is now valued at $3.3 billion and is among the global stars of the GenAI movement.

I had a pretty exciting and open conversation with Carles, not just about audio AI, but also about a possible AI bubble, about copyright, and about what AI startups will soon be facing – listen in, it’s absolutely worth it!

1. From First Investor to Go-to-Market Leader

Why Carles Reina switched from investor to operator role

The vision of AI Voice as fundamental communication infrastructure

2. Competitive Moats: More than just Technology

Research and model quality as core USP

The Voice Marketplace: Artists earn with their voices

Multi-layered Defensibility: The „Onion Principle“

3. Competition with Tech Giants: David vs. Goliath

Why OpenAI and Google don’t keep Carles up at night

The advantage of specialization over Big Tech

Quality vs. Distribution: Who wins?

4. Growth and Profitability

From 0 to $100M ARR in 17 months

Unit Economics and the path to profitability

Why AI is not a bubble

The Future of Startup Financing

2022: Foundation Models, 2023: Applications, 2024: Distribution Why Go-to-Market becomes the new investment priority Distribution strategies for different markets

5. Partnerships and Licensing

Why Apple and Meta increasingly rely on partnerships

ElevenLabs Music: The legal path through record label deals

Telcos as new sexy distribution partners

6. The Future of Voice AI