How to Exit: How a Start-Up Finds the Right Buyer for the Deal

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Founders who want to sell their start-up for a high price need to start long before a purchase agreement is signed. For most start-ups, an I.P.O. is a sideshow anyway; the realistic outcome is an acquisition, either by a larger company in the same industry or by financial investors. The price that ends up in the contract is rarely set in the negotiation itself. It is set in the months and years before, when a company is made ready for sale (or not). At its core, an exit works like a fundraising round, only with more parties, more paperwork and more stumbling blocks.

Here is an overview of what founders should know before the first inquiry arrives. Insights into how exits work come from Thomas Meneder, manager of the OÖ HightechFonds and (co-)founder of companies such as NXAI, who also sits on the advisory boards of numerous start-ups and scale-ups. He has accompanied many exits in the German-speaking region, including, in Austria, those of Storyclash, Emmi and Roomle.

Exit Readiness: The Homework Before the First Meeting

Exit readiness is a craft. Even before due diligence begins, it has to be clear who could be a buyer at all, and that is rarely just “the usual suspects.” For one example portfolio company in A.I.-powered SaaS, the analysis identified more than a dozen sub-clusters along the value chain of its core business. In the end, they boiled down to four major buyer groups: technology market leaders, media companies, agencies and private equity firms as financial investors. Each group got its own longlist of several dozen companies. That breadth is necessary, because experience shows that only a fraction of outreach leads to a first meeting at all.

Founders should plan generously for how long the process takes. A comprehensive process can easily take a year: about six months for preparation, the longlist and initial market soundings, followed by another six months for valuation, the data room and negotiations. Some of this runs in parallel, but it rarely gets shorter. Some advisers even get involved in operational business development before an exit is discussed in concrete terms, to set the business up for a later sale. Advisers are almost always paid through an ongoing retainer plus a tiered success fee that rises with the size of the transaction. That is by design: Above a certain deal size, they have the same financial interest in maximizing the price as the shareholders themselves.

Customer Contracts: Buyers Pay for Revenue That Stays

As soon as genuine interest emerges from the longlist, the most promising candidates want to dig deeper quickly: numbers, K.P.I.s, access to the data room. Buyers pay for the expectation of future revenue, and the revenue history is only an indicator of that. Accordingly, the customer base is examined intensively. Four questions are at the center:

Change-of-control clauses: Can customers terminate or renegotiate their contracts if the company changes hands?

Can customers terminate or renegotiate their contracts if the company changes hands? Contract terms: How much revenue is contractually locked in, and how much runs month to month?

How much revenue is contractually locked in, and how much runs month to month? Retention: How stable are renewal rates and net revenue retention over several years?

How stable are renewal rates and net revenue retention over several years? Customer concentration: What share of total revenue comes from the three largest customers?

This is where it becomes clear whether the preparation was right. As with fundraising, momentum is needed, meaning proof that the company is developing positively. Unlike with venture capitalists, in practice that does not necessarily have to be a rising number of new customers. In one specific case, it was the combination of net revenue retention of nearly 100 percent, an LTV/CAC ratio of 15x and the leap from barely profitable into a phase of sustainably profitable growth. Operating metrics like these feed directly into the valuation. In this case, they were checked against each other using three different methods: trading comparables broken down by peer group, precedent transactions from the company’s own sector, and a “Rule of 40” regression based on growth and EBITDA margin. Only by combining all of these methods in a so-called football field chart did the negotiable range of the enterprise value emerge. The deal reached the upper end of that range only through competitive pressure actively created in the bidding process; the numbers alone would not have been enough.

That is why the actual preparation ideally begins a year before the first conversation with potential buyers: scrutinize the balance sheet, identify red flags and eliminate them in the remaining 12 months. Anything the buyer uncovers only during due diligence pushes the price down.

Strategic Buyer or Financial Investor? Two Very Different Deals

Strategic buyers pay for market access, technology and talent. Because they can realize synergies in their own business, they can justify higher prices. The cost is a tough integration: Systems are merged, brands sometimes disappear and duplicate functions are cut.

Financial investors follow a different logic. They usually leave the existing structure intact but expect a clear path to profitability in return and plan to resell within three to five years.

In both cases, founders should avoid one misconception: Their entrepreneurial responsibility by no means ends with the signature. In practice, earn-outs, retention packages and lock-up periods typically tie them to the company for another two to three years, and a significant part of the purchase price depends on that period. This is where the greatest risk lies, especially in a strategic integration. Someone who has spent years deciding what a product looks like and how quickly it ships suddenly finds themselves in the approval loops, budget cycles and reporting structures of a large corporation. Formally, most stay on board, but many have mentally checked out: They see the earn-out through but are already thinking about their next project, which usually affects how well targets are met. Accordingly, the question of who will actually keep working after the closing is one of the first that every buyer asks.

From L.O.I. to Signed Contract: Why the Funnel Gets So Narrow at the End

A broad universe of potential buyers ultimately narrows to a single counterparty, and the funnel tightens significantly at every stage. A typical calculation: Of 100 potential buyers approached, 30 to 40 receive an executive summary. About 20 sign an NDA and get the information memorandum, and seven to 12 proceed to management meetings. That produces zero to five letters of intent and, at best, one signed purchase agreement. To narrow this funnel deliberately, experienced advisers align the entire process with six goals: speed, momentum among interested parties, maximum optionality for the shareholders, better terms through competition rather than one-on-one talks, a management team pulled away from day-to-day business as little as possible, and risk reduction through the design of the process itself.

Even a signed letter of intent does not make the deal final; non-binding means non-binding. Five building blocks are decisive:

Validity period: It often expires automatically after a few weeks. The shorter it is, the more pressure on the seller, which can be a warning sign or a sign of genuine interest.

It often expires automatically after a few weeks. The shorter it is, the more pressure on the seller, which can be a warning sign or a sign of genuine interest. Purchase price mechanism (locked box vs. completion accounts): A locked box fixes the price as of a set date, and changes in value until the closing are settled separately (“leakage”). That is more predictable for sellers but requires precise leakage clauses.

(locked box vs. completion accounts): A locked box fixes the price as of a set date, and changes in value until the closing are settled separately (“leakage”). That is more predictable for sellers but requires precise leakage clauses. Exclusivity: Usually 60 to 90 days, with the option to extend. This is where the seller gives up the most power, so it should be agreed only once the price and key terms are roughly settled.

Usually 60 to 90 days, with the option to extend. This is where the seller gives up the most power, so it should be agreed only once the price and key terms are roughly settled. Break fee: Compensation, sometimes for both sides, if the deal is called off. It protects against a lack of commitment; without one, the buyer’s commitment is often questionable.

Compensation, sometimes for both sides, if the deal is called off. It protects against a lack of commitment; without one, the buyer’s commitment is often questionable. Escrow and due diligence road map: 10 to 15 percent of the price is held back for 12 to 24 months, and due diligence usually runs in waves over two to three months. The vaguer the wording, the greater the risk of a drawn-out process.

What Founders Actually Take Home

From the letter of intent onward, things often move very quickly, namely when two things fit together: the strategic fit with the buyer in the current window and the development of the operating business (current trading). If a company has made the strategic decision to grow in a particular field through M&A and the target is currently performing well, chances are good of getting from the letter of intent to signing at the notary within one to three months.

If that alignment is weaker, “findings” from due diligence are often used to push down the price or to renegotiate warranties, guarantees and earn-out components. If there is also no competitive situation with several interested parties, the process can drag on or fail altogether.

Founders who have clarified their business, the type of buyer, lock-up terms and key people in advance negotiate with more confidence and from a stronger position. But even once the buyer type and lock-up periods are settled, a third level ultimately decides what actually reaches the shareholders: the deal mechanics behind the headline. How much they matter is shown by the M&A Deal Terms Study from SRS Acquiom, which analyzes more than 2,300 acquisitions of privately held targets with a total volume of $569 billion (about €490 billion). Earn-outs most recently appeared in 24 percent of transactions. Their median size was 34 percent of the payment at closing, usually with terms of one to two years. Escrow accounts averaged 12.1 percent of the transaction value, with a median of 10 percent. In many deals, a significant part of the purchase price therefore depends on conditions that are met only years after signing. For founders, a lower total price with a high cash component can ultimately be more attractive than a big number tied mostly to future targets.

In the end, it comes down to a single lever: “The strongest negotiating position belongs to whoever can also turn the deal down,” Mr. Meneder said. That position is built in the months and years before the sale. Founders who think through exit readiness, customer contracts, lock-up periods and deal mechanics early on improve their chances of a successful sale and keep control over the terms themselves.