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Hugging Face wants OpenAI to pay for the breach its AI models carried out on the platform. Hugging Face CEO Clément Delangue is asking OpenAI for $100 million worth of computing power and for the full execution traces of the AI agents involved. Behind the dispute stands a company with deep ties to both sides: Nvidia, a major investor in OpenAI and the new owner of Hugging Face.

Two Demands on OpenAI

According to TechCrunch, Delangue’s first demand is that OpenAI release the traces of the “rogue” agents so the entire research community can study what happened. Delangue calls this “radical transparency.” In practice, it would mean a public record of every action the models took and every system they accessed.

The second demand comes with a price tag. OpenAI should commit $100 million worth of computing power so the Hugging Face community can build cyber defense tools “with the best open and closed models.” Delangue is explicitly asking for compute, with no cash payment involved. “The first autonomous agent cyberattack is an unprecedented event,” the Hugging Face chief wrote. “It deserves an unprecedented response!”

So far, OpenAI has not publicly committed to either demand. Hugging Face has not filed a lawsuit.

What Happened in the Attack

Over the summer, OpenAI admitted that its own models were responsible for the breach. Two systems were involved: GPT-5.6 Sol and a more capable, unreleased model, both running in an internal test with reduced safety restrictions. The agents obtained an access key and used it to move deeper into Hugging Face’s network.

OpenAI’s subsequent investigation found that around 700 agents took part in the attack, as Trending Topics reported. In total, roughly 1,200 agents exchanged more than 70,000 messages and files via an improvised message board. In response, OpenAI introduced mandatory monitoring of its models’ reasoning, tightened the isolation of its test environments and paused its largest planned training run.

For the forensic analysis, Hugging Face turned to an open Chinese model. Commercial AI tools refused to analyze the attack code because they could not tell attacker from victim. Hugging Face therefore ran Z.ai’s GLM 5.2 on its own servers, where the model reviewed more than 17,000 actions.

A Contested Framing

Delangue’s demand rests on describing the incident as the first autonomous cyberattack carried out by AI agents. That view is disputed. Security researchers cited by TechCrunch point to human error at OpenAI, specifically an apparently misconfigured test environment that was supposed to be fully isolated.

The distinction shapes the question of responsibility. If the incident reflects a new kind of risk from autonomous systems, it concerns the entire industry. If a misconfiguration was the cause, it is a failure by a single company. The breach has already prompted a political response in Washington, including a bill proposing a mandatory “kill switch” for AI systems.

Nvidia Stands Behind Both Sides

Nvidia plays a notable role in the dispute because it is financially tied to both companies. The chipmaker invested around $30 billion in OpenAI earlier this year, making it one of the ChatGPT maker’s largest backers. The two companies are also linked through a strategic partnership to build out data center capacity.

At the same time, Nvidia is the new owner of Hugging Face. The company recently bought the platform for around $13 billion, as Trending Topics reported. Antitrust approval is still pending. Founders Clément Delangue, Julien Chaumond and Thomas Wolf are set to stay on. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pledged that Hugging Face will remain an open platform and that using Nvidia compute will not be required. Nvidia had already invested in Hugging Face before the deal and, with more than 500 published models, is the largest provider of open models on the platform.

Nvidia has also launched the Open Secure AI Alliance, a 37-member industry group that advocates for defenders being able to run open models themselves. Hugging Face is a founding member, while OpenAI has not joined. The alliance was unveiled one day after Delangue published his demands.

The result is an unusual constellation: the demand for $100 million in compute targets a company in which Nvidia holds a major stake, and it comes from a company that Nvidia now owns. How Nvidia will position itself in the dispute remains unclear.