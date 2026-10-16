Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

Click too late and you may wait for weeks: At 2 p.m. on Friday, Apple opens pre-orders in Austria and Germany for the iPhone Duo, its first foldable iPhone. Orders go through apple.com and the Apple Store app, with deliveries starting next Friday. The entry price is steep, and the first units are likely to go fast. Here is everything you should know before you click.

Prices in Austria and Germany

The iPhone Duo comes in four storage sizes and two colors, Star White and Night Sky. In Austria, every model costs €20 more than in Germany.

Storage Austria Germany 256GB €2,319 €2,299 512GB €2,569 €2,549 1TB €3,069 €3,049 2TB €3,819 €3,799

For comparison, the iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 (about €1,780) before tax in the United States, and the top 2TB model costs $3,199 (about €2,850). The jump from 1TB to 2TB is especially pricey in Europe, at €750.

How to Order

Apple recently offered a “Get Ready” feature in the Apple Store app. It let buyers set up their entire order in advance: color, storage, carrier, accessories, AppleCare+, trade-in, payment method and shipping address. Those who completed it only need to confirm in the Apple Store app at 2 p.m. According to MacRumors, however, the deadline for that passed overnight.

If you have not prepared anything yet, take care of at least these points before 2 p.m.:

Apple account: Sign in to the Apple Store app and check that your payment method and shipping address are up to date.

Sign in to the Apple Store app and check that your payment method and shipping address are up to date. Configuration: Decide on color and storage in advance so you do not lose time at launch.

Decide on color and storage in advance so you do not lose time at launch. eSIM: The iPhone Duo has no SIM card slot anywhere in the world. Check with your carrier beforehand whether and how your eSIM can be transferred.

The iPhone Duo has no SIM card slot anywhere in the world. Check with your carrier beforehand whether and how your eSIM can be transferred. Trade-in: If you want to trade in an old iPhone, have its model and condition at hand.

If you want to trade in an old iPhone, have its model and condition at hand. Store offline: As usual, the online store is unavailable shortly before launch and comes back online at 2 p.m.

Why You Should Hurry

Supply is likely to be tight. According to a report by the Chinese outlet Jiemian, final assembly yields at Foxconn were only slightly above 60 percent in mid-September. Observers expect launch-day allocations to sell out within minutes. Those who order later should expect longer delivery times.

What You Get for the Money

Folded, the iPhone Duo has a 5.4-inch display, and unfolded, a 7.6-inch one. Both offer ProMotion, always-on and up to 3,000 nits of brightness. A nano-texture finish on the inner display is meant to make the crease less visible. Inside is the A20 Pro from the iPhone 18 Pro, along with two batteries that work as one. Apple promises up to 31 hours of video playback on the large display and up to 44 hours on the outer one. The cameras use a main sensor and an ultra-wide, each with 48 megapixels.

We summarized what the iPhone Duo offers at its unveiling. In the E.U., however, Siri AI will be missing at launch, with Apple citing the Digital Markets Act.

The Trade-Offs

For all the hype, there are some limitations, which we have also covered in detail:

Weight and thickness: At 254 grams, the iPhone Duo is the heaviest iPhone yet, and it is 11.3 millimeters thick when folded.

At 254 grams, the iPhone Duo is the heaviest iPhone yet, and it is 11.3 millimeters thick when folded. Camera: There is no dedicated telephoto lens, no LiDAR, no ProRes video and no Pro camera controls from the iPhone 18 Pro.

There is no dedicated telephoto lens, no LiDAR, no ProRes video and no Pro camera controls from the iPhone 18 Pro. Unlocking: Touch ID in the side button replaces Face ID, and the Action button is gone.

Touch ID in the side button replaces Face ID, and the Action button is gone. Apple Pencil: Support arrives only after launch.

Support arrives only after launch. Repairs: AppleCare+ and repairs cost more than for the iPhone 18 Pro. In the United States, for example, an out-of-warranty battery replacement costs $229 (about €204), $100 more than for the 18 Pro.

The Alternatives

If you want a foldable but are not set on Apple, Samsung is the main alternative. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is similar in size, though a MacRumors reviewer gave Apple the edge after first impressions. On paper, the Xiaomi 18 Fold, unveiled the same week as the iPhone Duo, is more exciting: It weighs only 219 grams, has a 6,000mAh battery and a 200-megapixel camera with a 3.5x telephoto lens, starting at about €1,460 (10,999 yuan). Officially, however, Xiaomi’s foldable is sold only in China, and the company has not announced a European launch. If you want a better camera and Face ID and can do without folding, the iPhone 18 Pro or 18 Pro Max is significantly cheaper.