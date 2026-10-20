Meta’s Muse Agent Is a Hit: 10 Million Downloads in 40 Days

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No app has grown this fast since Threads: Meta’s personal A.I. agent Muse has racked up more than 10 million downloads in the United States in just 40 days. That is according to an analysis by the market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. Muse is only the 12th app ever to reach that mark so quickly since Sensor Tower began tracking apps in October 2015. Meta’s own advertising budget gave it a hefty push, though.

Faster Than ChatGPT, Grok and Claude

Meta launched Muse in early September, initially only in the United States, as an agent that writes emails, books trips and handles purchases. Since then, the app has reached about 10.9 million downloads, according to Sensor Tower, 10.2 million of them in the United States. The last app to do this was Meta’s own Threads in July 2023. Of the previous apps that reached 10 million U.S. downloads within 40 days, more than 80 percent were mobile games.

The comparison with other A.I. apps is stark:

ChatGPT: reached 3.7 million U.S. downloads in its first 40 days and took 123 days to hit 10 million. Globally, however, ChatGPT reached about 15 million downloads in the same period, because it was available internationally from the start.

reached 3.7 million U.S. downloads in its first 40 days and took 123 days to hit 10 million. Globally, however, ChatGPT reached about 15 million downloads in the same period, because it was available internationally from the start. Grok: 500,000 U.S. downloads in 40 days, 211 days to reach 10 million.

500,000 U.S. downloads in 40 days, 211 days to reach 10 million. Claude: 200,000 U.S. downloads in 40 days, 673 days to reach 10 million.

Muse has been the top app in the U.S. Google Play Store for 30 days and has also been No. 1 in Apple’s App Store on all but one of those days. On Oct. 16, the app reached 2.5 million daily active users for the first time, according to Sensor Tower. ChatGPT’s U.S. downloads, by contrast, fell 25 percent over the past 30 days.

Who Stays, and Who Leaves

Muse also leads on retention. Of the U.S. users who installed the app in September, 30 percent were still using it after seven days and 23 percent after 14 days. For ChatGPT, Grok and Claude, the seven-day figure averaged 19 percent.

However, Muse loses far more users after the first day than its rivals. On the day after download, 73 percent come back; after 14 days, only 23 percent do, a drop of about 50 percentage points. For ChatGPT, Claude and Grok, the decline over the same period averaged only about 12 percentage points. In other words, many people try Muse without sticking with it.

Growth Powered by Ad Spending

A good part of the success has been bought. Meta ranks among the 10 biggest advertisers in the United States in October, and according to Sensor Tower, it now puts 39 percent of its advertising budget into Muse, up from 23 percent in September. By ad impressions, that makes Muse the 21st-largest brand in the United States, up from 73rd the previous month.

Whether the downloads turn into a business remains to be seen. Meta mainly wants to make money from Muse through transaction fees, but that is exactly where it is running into trouble: U.S. banks and brokers are locking A.I. agents such as Muse out of their accounts. Sensor Tower itself also stresses that its figures are estimates meant to show trends. And the growth remains a U.S. phenomenon so far: 94 percent of downloads come from the United States.