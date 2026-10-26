Musk Predicts a Neocloud Die-Off as SpaceX Lands $40 Billion in Debt

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It is easy to call the end of your rivals when you have just raised $40 billion yourself: Elon Musk is predicting a mass die-off among the roughly 200 specialized A.I. cloud providers known as neoclouds. In a post on X over the weekend, he wrote that “200+ neoclouds are going to see guppy-level death and consolidation. Some will make it through, but not many.” In the same breath, he announced that SpaceX had closed $40 billion (about €35.7 billion) in debt to buy graphics chips.

What Mr. Musk Said

It started with a warning from Mr. Musk that “we’re going to see a lot of stranded compute in partially complete data centers.” The investor Chamath Palihapitiya picked up on it, calling the neoclouds “disorganized and poorly capitalized.” He expects delays in data center projects in 2027 and a turbulent year of failed investments and consolidation. Mr. Musk replied “pretty much” and went further:

Credit crunch: Over the past few weeks, he wrote, debt markets have almost entirely shut off access to money for any company without substantial revenue independent of A.I. data centers.

Over the past few weeks, he wrote, debt markets have almost entirely shut off access to money for any company without substantial revenue independent of A.I. data centers. SpaceX as the exception: SpaceX secured the $40 billion only because it is investment grade and has revenue from Starlink and rocket launches, he said.

SpaceX secured the $40 billion only because it is investment grade and has revenue from Starlink and rocket launches, he said. No acquisitions: Asked whether he was trying to drive down share prices ahead of a buyout, Mr. Musk wrote: “SpaceX is not buying any neoclouds. Pointless.”

The market reacted swiftly. According to Stocktwits, CoreWeave, Nebius and IREN each fell about 2 percent in overnight trading on Sunday. CoreWeave has now posted three straight losing weeks, and its shares have roughly halved over six months.

The $40 Billion in Detail

The financing did not go entirely smoothly. As recently as Friday, Bloomberg reported that the deal had stalled amid turmoil in credit markets. The key points:

Structure: The chips are to be financed through a special purpose vehicle, keeping the debt off SpaceX’s balance sheet to protect its credit rating. The vehicle is to be managed by Atlas SP, a firm backed by the investment giant Apollo.

The chips are to be financed through a special purpose vehicle, keeping the debt off SpaceX’s balance sheet to protect its credit rating. The vehicle is to be managed by Atlas SP, a firm backed by the investment giant Apollo. Lenders: Goldman Sachs led talks with investors headed by Apollo, and the bond giant PIMCO was also said to be interested.

Goldman Sachs led talks with investors headed by Apollo, and the bond giant PIMCO was also said to be interested. Terms: The largest, subordinated tranche of $25 billion to $30 billion was initially expected to yield about 8.5 percent. Terms were renegotiated as market conditions worsened.

The largest, subordinated tranche of $25 billion to $30 billion was initially expected to yield about 8.5 percent. Terms were renegotiated as market conditions worsened. Use of funds: According to Mr. Musk, the money is primarily callable debt for graphics chips that will arrive in the first and second quarters of 2027. He expects to repay most of it early.

A precedent calls for caution. An earlier xAI financing was designed as a sale-leaseback, but auditors rejected that treatment, and SpaceX had to book about $13 billion (about €11.6 billion) as debt after all.

SpaceX Is Now an A.I. Company

Mr. Musk’s rocket company has transformed itself this year. In February, SpaceX acquired his A.I. start-up xAI, and in June it went public in a record I.P.O. at $135 a share. In the third quarter, the A.I. unit, which SpaceX now calls “Super Intelligence,” generated more revenue than Starlink for the first time: $7.6 billion out of a total of $14.6 billion. The bottom line showed a profit of $4.4 billion.

Much of that money comes from renting computing power to other A.I. companies. Anthropic, the maker of Claude, leases the Colossus 1 and 2 data centers in Memphis, and Google is also a customer. That makes SpaceX a direct competitor of the neoclouds, and one with far more capital. Computing capacity stood at 1.7 gigawatts at the end of September and is set to reach 2.5 to 3 gigawatts by the end of the year. In the fourth quarter alone, SpaceX plans to invest $35 billion to $40 billion.

Neoclouds Under Pressure

The neoclouds include companies such as CoreWeave, Nebius, IREN, Lambda and the British provider Nscale. They buy Nvidia chips in bulk and rent out the computing power to A.I. labs and corporations, largely financed with debt. CoreWeave alone carried $35.6 billion (about €31.8 billion) in debt at midyear. Nscale recently showed how vulnerable the model is when its major customer Microsoft walked away shortly before its I.P.O.

The research firm Gartner is skeptical, too. John Lovelock, its chief forecaster, expects more than 80 percent of independent neoclouds to no longer operate independently by 2030, according to Yahoo Finance. He argues they will not reach the required return on invested capital of about 18 percent until 2032. Mr. Lovelock does not foresee a literal die-off, though: “We are not saying that these companies are going out of business,” he said, adding that many will instead be acquired.

The Counterargument: Demand Is “Off the Charts”

The industry’s most important supplier sees things very differently. “The demand for the neoclouds is off the charts,” Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, told CNBC recently. There is so much demand across so many areas of A.I. that capital has become scarce, he said, but “that’s going to get solved.” CoreWeave’s cost of capital is falling, according to Mr. Huang, and Nvidia is working to turn its chips into a financeable asset class of their own. Nvidia itself owns about 10 percent of CoreWeave.