Revolut Hackers Threaten Customer Data Leaks After Fake Government Requests

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Revolut disclosed sensitive customer data to unauthorized third parties after falling for fraudulent government requests. Identity documents and selfies have reportedly begun appearing online. The suspected attackers are now threatening to release more data every day until Revolut pays, according to a media report.

Real Government Domain, Fraudulent Requests

The incident began with fraudulent requests for information sent from an email address under a legitimate government agency domain. Revolut subsequently handed sensitive information to an unauthorized recipient. Speaking to The Block last Saturday, the company described the incident as a sophisticated external impersonation scam.

The domain belonged to a government agency, but the requests sent through it were fraudulent. Revolut said it blocked the email address after discovering the incident. According to the company, its systems and customer funds were unaffected.

Suspected Attackers Put Pressure on Revolut

The stolen information is reportedly being used in an extortion attempt. Cointelegraph reported that selfies and copies of identity documents appear to have been published already. The documents reportedly include those belonging to tennis player Alexander Shevchenko and Felix Römer, CEO of the online crypto casino Gamdom.

The suspected attackers reportedly announced on Telegram that they would release additional data every day until Revolut pays. The report does not specify how much money they are demanding. Cointelegraph contacted Revolut and Römer for comment, but the report includes no responses. Claims about the published documents therefore remain based on the cited account of the suspected attackers’ activities.

ID Copies and Full Transaction Histories Potentially Exposed

A notification sent to affected customers indicates the potential scope of the disclosure. Revolut listed names, dates of birth, occupations, postal and email addresses, and phone numbers among the information involved. Copies of passports and driver’s licenses, identity verification selfies, account statements, and complete transaction histories, including Bitcoin transactions, may also have been exposed.

Former Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpelès said he was among those affected. He shared the customer notification publicly on X. According to the notice, IBANs and withdrawal records may also have been passed to unauthorized third parties. It remains unclear which records were disclosed for each affected customer.

The combination of identity documents, verification images, and personal details can facilitate identity theft. Detailed account information can also help fraudsters make their communications appear particularly convincing.

Number of Affected Customers Remains Unclear

Revolut said a limited number of customers were affected but has not disclosed a figure. The company also left unanswered whether the incident was confined to a single market and which government agency owned the domain used. It said affected customers had been contacted directly. Some reported receiving the notification last Friday.

Crypto investigator ZachXBT suggested that the attack may have specifically targeted wealthy users. Such targeting has not been confirmed.

Authorities and Financial Regulators Notified

Revolut said it had notified the government agency involved, along with law enforcement, data protection authorities, and financial regulators. Questions remain about how the fraudulent requests passed the company’s verification process and what additional checks Revolut will introduce when releasing sensitive customer data.