Revolut Launches Its Own Mobile Plan in Germany for €15 a Month

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Revolut no longer wants just its customers’ bank accounts but their phone contracts, too: The neobank has just launched its own mobile plan in Germany. Revolut Mobile costs €14.99 a month, can be canceled monthly and is signed up for directly in the Revolut app, the company said in a statement. The plan will be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks to Revolut’s more than three million customers in Germany.

What the Plan Includes

Revolut offers exactly one plan in Germany. It includes:

Data: 120 GB on the 5G network at up to 100 Mbit/s download speed. After that, data continues without limit at a maximum of 2 Mbit/s.

120 GB on the 5G network at up to 100 Mbit/s download speed. After that, data continues without limit at a maximum of 2 Mbit/s. Calls and texts: Unlimited within Germany.

Unlimited within Germany. E.U. roaming: 40 GB across Europe without throttling.

40 GB across Europe without throttling. Messaging Pass: In more than 140 countries, messaging apps run at up to 2 Mbit/s without counting against the regular data allowance.

In more than 140 countries, messaging apps run at up to 2 Mbit/s without counting against the regular data allowance. All-in-one eSIM: The German plan and international travel data run on a single eSIM, with no need to swap cards.

The German plan and international travel data run on a single eSIM, with no need to swap cards. Phone numbers: Customers can keep their existing number or get a new one. Up to three additional numbers can be managed in one plan, and vanity numbers cost extra.

Customers can keep their existing number or get a new one. Up to three additional numbers can be managed in one plan, and vanity numbers cost extra. Extras: A free NordVPN subscription is included. The monthly fee can be paid fully or partly with RevPoints, Revolut’s loyalty points.

A free NordVPN subscription is included. The monthly fee can be paid fully or partly with RevPoints, Revolut’s loyalty points. Contract: No minimum term and no switching fees.

5G is always included, Revolut confirmed in response to a query from Trending Topics. Speeds are capped at 100 Mbit/s, however. Calls while abroad are apparently not possible for now, according to teltarif. Revolut uses Telefónica Deutschland’s network, with the connectivity provider 1GLOBAL as technical partner. Revolut itself acts as an intermediary.

“We are proving that mobile can be incredibly simple,” said Elyas Sadou, general manager of telecom at Revolut.

Austria Will Have to Wait

Germany is the fourth country where Revolut Mobile is available, after Britain, Poland and the Netherlands. “More markets will definitely follow,” Revolut told Trending Topics. Whether and when Austria is on the road map, however, the company could not yet say.

For Revolut, mobile service is another building block for tying customers more closely to its app. The neobank recently added ChatGPT Go to its paid plans, and it is also seeking a Swiss banking license.

Competition in the Discount Market

The plan is no sure-fire success. The German mobile market is full of cheap offers without long contracts. The freenet brand crash-tarife, for example, offers 100 GB on the Vodafone network for €11.99, according to mobiFlip. Revolut’s edge is a comparatively mild throttle: After the 120 GB, users keep surfing at 2 Mbit/s, faster than with most German providers, according to teltarif. Add to that the generous E.U. roaming and management directly in the banking app. The offer is mainly interesting for existing Revolut customers who are happy with the Telefónica network.

Other fintechs are also pushing into mobile service. The Berlin-based neobank N26 works with the same partner, 1GLOBAL, but uses the Vodafone network. The Swedish payments company Klarna launched its own mobile plan in the United States back in 2025.