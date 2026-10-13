Secret Mission Turns Vienna’s Old Town Into a Spy Thriller

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A dead researcher, a missing substance and a team that has to follow the trail: With Secret Mission, four founders from Vienna have built an experience that drops players right into the middle of a crime story. Participants investigate across the city’s first district with live actors, radios and a hacking app.

The company launched about three months ago. Behind Secret Mission are Alexander Datzer (managing director), Clemens Kaufmann (storytelling), Michael Schabereiter (technology) and Florian Zach (brand and sales). According to the start-up, three of them have worked in public service, the team’s experience includes the police and private investigation, and one founder comes from the stage. “Our vision is to turn cities and extraordinary real places into stories you can walk through,” Mr. Schabereiter said.

NOVEX-3: From a Church to a Wine Cellar

The first mission is called NOVEX-3. The story: A researcher is dead, a mysterious substance has vanished and the trail leads straight through Vienna. Teams follow clues, question suspects and have to decide whom to trust. The route runs from a historic church through the lanes of the first district to an underground wine cellar. Along the way, participants also reach places that are normally closed to the public, which Secret Mission rents exclusively.

The format combines the puzzles of an escape game with immersive theater. Actors meet the teams at real locations, respond to their questions and improvise within a detailed story; the script runs to more than 100 pages, according to the start-up. Players’ decisions shape the plot and can lead to different endings. Radios, agent badges, physical puzzles and an interactive app are part of the equipment, and digital tasks blend with face-to-face encounters.

Team size: one to eight people

one to eight people Playing time: 60 to 90 minutes, about two hours including the briefing

60 to 90 minutes, about two hours including the briefing Language: German or English

German or English Price: from €79.99 per person for teams of six to eight; smaller teams pay more

Corporate Events as a Growth Engine

Secret Mission makes money from tickets for locals and tourists, gift vouchers and custom events. Team-building sessions and corporate events are meant to become a key pillar, with packages starting at €2,500 before tax. Bookings are made online directly with the start-up and through experience and travel platforms.

The founders have not raised outside capital so far; Secret Mission is bootstrapped. In the short term, the team wants to fill more slots in Vienna and grow its corporate business. More missions are in the works, and the website already lists “Tiefsee” (Deep Sea) and “Diamantenraub” (Diamond Heist) as coming soon. In the long run, Secret Mission aims to become a recognizable experience format in every major European city. None of this is fixed yet, the founders stress: “These steps are plans, not expansions that have already been finalized.”

Hard to Copy, Hard to Scale

The founders see their competitive edge in how many pieces fit together: the script, trained actors, well-rehearsed processes, game materials and access to unusual locations. “You can rebuild an escape room physically; a convincing live experience across several real places also requires partners, staff, precise coordination and a consistent story,” Mr. Schabereiter said.

That same complexity makes growth demanding, as the founders themselves acknowledge: Because of the actors and venues, Secret Mission is “not a pure software business.” Every new city needs new locations, new staff and an adapted story. The team is therefore working on repeatable processes and formats that can be rolled out step by step in other places.

Other start-ups in the escape game market are taking the opposite route. The Tyrolean start-up Mirakelbox, for example, places fully autonomous escape rooms that need no on-site staff in hotels and shopping centers, as Trending Topics reported. Secret Mission sits at the other end of the spectrum: as many people and as little stage scenery as possible.