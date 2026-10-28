Spotify Cracks Down on Family Plans With QR Code Checks and 12-Month Bans

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The roommate family is over: Spotify is going after users who share a Family plan without actually living together. Anyone who fails the new check gets kicked off the plan and cannot join another Family or Duo plan for a year. The streaming company recently confirmed that it is tightening its controls, though it prefers to call the move a routine improvement.

How the Check Works

According to Spotify’s support page, members of a Family plan must confirm that they live with the person who manages it. There are two ways this happens:

Address: Members enter their full address when they join, when the plan manager moves, or when Spotify cannot confirm the address. The address must be in the same country where the payment method was issued.

Members enter their full address when they join, when the plan manager moves, or when Spotify cannot confirm the address. The address must be in the same country where the payment method was issued. QR code: In some cases, Spotify also requires a scan. The plan manager opens a QR code in the app, and the member scans it with their own phone. Both have to be in the same place. According to Android Authority, the code refreshes every few seconds, so a screenshot won’t work.

Members have seven days to complete the verification. If it fails, the account drops to the free, ad-supported version. Members can rejoin the same Family plan at any time, but they are locked out of any other Family or Duo plan for 12 months. Anyone who wants to keep Premium during that period has to pay for an individual plan. Spotify stresses on its support page: “We don’t track your location.”

Why Spotify Is Doing This Now

The math is simple. In Austria, Spotify Premium Family costs €20.99 a month for up to six accounts, or about €3.50 per person. An individual plan costs €12.99, and the Duo plan €16.99. Adding friends or grown children who have moved out to a Family plan saves a lot of money, and Spotify loses that revenue.

Co-Chief Executive Alex Norström played down the changes on the company’s most recent earnings call. It is important to improve verification methods over time, he said, according to TechCrunch. There is no end date, and the checks will be refined on an ongoing basis. Mr. Norström did not give specific figures, saying only that Family plans make up a significant share of paying customers. In total, Spotify reported 306 million Premium subscribers in the third quarter, up 9 percent from a year earlier, and 788 million monthly active users.

Netflix Paved the Way

Spotify is not the first streaming service to take a closer look at sharing. In 2023, Netflix began charging extra for users outside the household and went on to post strong subscriber growth. Disney+ followed with its own measures against account sharing. In music, Spotify’s main rivals are Apple Music, YouTube Music and Amazon Music, which also offer family plans for several people in the same household.

The approach is not entirely new for Spotify, either. The company tested GPS location checks back in 2018 and added periodic location checks to its terms of service in 2019. After criticism over privacy, it scaled those measures back.

Trouble for Real Families

The catch: Not every family lives under one roof. Students in another city, children of separated parents or partners with two homes will struggle to pass the check if they are not on site. According to Android Authority, users on Reddit report that the scan prompt appears mostly when a member is not in the same place as the rest of the plan.

At the same time, workarounds are already circulating. Some users share their screen over a video call and scan the QR code with a second device. Whether Spotify will tighten things up technically remains to be seen.