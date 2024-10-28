Texterous: Why the big AI-players can never be that specialized

They are young, talented and enthusiastic about AI: Markus Keiblinger and Alexander de Pauw are two out of six co-founders of the Vienna-based startup “Texterous.“ What began as a fun project quickly evolved into a venture that offers customized AI applications for businesses across various sectors, including healthcare and education.

In this episode, Markus and Alexander will explain exactly what Texterous does, where their AI journey is headed, and why they believe customized and scalable AI solutions are the future.

The Topics:

Founding story

From SaaS-platform to customized AI solutions

Tasks of an AI System Engineer

AI Tools developed for Education and Health

Openness to technology: Netherlands vs. Austria

Texterous: vision, mission & USP + current trends in Europe

Data protection

Client base

Focusing on specific industries

AI solutions: customized vs. universal

AI consulting & workshops

If you enjoyed this episode, please leave us four or five stars as a rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music etc. If you have any suggestions, criticism, feedback or requests for future guests, please send an email to feedback@trendingtopics.at.