Three Letters Set the AI World Buzzing: Has Google Cracked RSI?

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Apparently all it takes right now is a tweet with odd capitalization to send half the AI industry into a frenzy. The well connected leaker Lyra recently posted nothing more than the line “huge congRatulationS Indeed! @GoogleDeepMind”.

The highlighted letters spell RSI: recursive self-improvement. The post collected thousands of likes within hours, X pushed the topic into its trends, and parts of the scene treated the matter as all but confirmed: Google is said to have reached the point where its AI systems largely improve themselves.

None of that has been proven. But the ground the rumor fell on is real, and that is exactly what makes the story relevant for founders and investors.

What RSI Actually Means

Recursive self-improvement describes a state in which an AI system optimizes its own code, its training procedures and its architecture with little meaningful human involvement. Every improvement produces a slightly better system, which then finds the next improvement faster. In theory this creates a loop that accelerates itself. For many AI researchers this is the decisive threshold on the road to AGI, because from that point onward the pace is set by available compute rather than by headcount.

The distinction matters: AGI and RSI are not the same thing. And a model that optimizes individual components inside a human built framework is still a long way from a system that redesigns its own research agenda. That difference is exactly what is getting lost in the current debate.

Why the Rumor Caught Fire

Google has supplied plenty of fuel itself in recent months. Reuters reported in late summer that co-founder Sergey Brin is deliberately shifting the company’s AI resources toward self-improving systems and pressing key staff to close the gap with the frontier labs. Brin is said to be steering Gemini from a Google microkitchen, a hands-on presence you would not expect from a retired co-founder. Roughly a thousand researchers are reportedly working on related initiatives.

On top of that comes the reshuffle at the top. Demis Hassabis is handing over operational leadership of DeepMind and plans to focus on shaping AGI, while chief scientist Jeff Dean is leaving the company. Trending Topics has already covered the shakeup: AI Earthquake at Google: DeepMind CEO Out, Chief Scientist Launches his Own Startup. Anyone looking for signals will find plenty here.

And finally, Google talks about it openly. The company attributes the strikingly fast cadence of its smaller Gemini Flash models, according to Fortune, partly to “long-running AI-agent loops that recursively evaluate and refine the underlying models”. Four Flash models in a little over a hundred days is a pace that is hard to explain without automation.

The Other Half of the Story

But has Google lost touch with the leading AI labs? At the top end of the model race it is currently trailing. The actual flagship, Gemini 3.5 Pro, still has not shipped, even though Sundar Pichai had promised it for the summer. Internal prototypes reportedly showed too little progress over the Flash versions to justify a launch. In the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, Google’s best model currently sits well down the table, while Anthropic and OpenAI hold the lead.

A lab that had cracked RSI while its top model sits in a holding pattern for months is a contradiction. It is possible that Google finds it too delicate, amid the ongoing debate about AI safety, to communicate major breakthroughs.

In substance the leak stays thin. There is no model, no paper, no benchmark, no date and no definition of what “reached RSI” is supposed to mean. Analysts such as those at Zeniteq point out that the only halfway solid piece of evidence comes from the AlphaEvolve work: the system improved a matrix multiplication kernel by around 23 percent, which cut Gemini’s training time by about one percent. Impressive as an engineering result, yet far removed from a self-accelerating loop. Google employees themselves are tempering expectations and speak of a long road ahead.

Which Leaves the Question of Proof

A genuine demonstration of RSI would have to document several consecutive improvement cycles in which a system rebuilds its own research architecture without human intervention, and at a measurably rising rate. None of that is publicly available. Until Google shows a model that delivers on the claim, the matter remains what it is: a cleverly placed play on words that made an entire industry’s nervousness visible.