Agentic Firmenbuch Lets A.I. Assistants Query Austria’s Company Register

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Poring over balance sheets is out, asking Claude is in: Jakob Neugebauer, who is based in Vienna, has built Agentic Firmenbuch, a service that lets A.I. assistants tap directly into Austria’s official company register, the Firmenbuch. Anyone who wants to know, for example, which machine builders in Upper Austria have an equity ratio above 40 percent and have recently grown can ask the question in plain language and get a list with source references. Mr. Neugebauer has recently started charging for it.

A One-Person Project From Vienna

According to the legal notice, Agentic Firmenbuch is run by Mr. Neugebauer, and the website names no separate company or investors. He describes the project as an independent product with short decision paths. It launched at the end of June as a free open-source service: Austria’s open data portal, data.gv.at, has listed Agentic Firmenbuch since then as a “free, open-source, hosted MCP server,” and the code is on GitHub. It has since grown into a paid product with a web app, subscriptions and an offering for business customers.

Where the Data Comes From

The underlying data is freely available. Austria’s Ministry of Justice publishes the company register, including filed annual financial statements, as open data under a CC BY 4.0 license. Agentic Firmenbuch processes that data, calculates ratios such as equity ratio, debt, margins and growth, and makes it searchable. According to the website, the database covers about 350,000 Austrian companies, with new registrations, deletions and capital changes updated daily. Structured financial ratios are available from fiscal year 2022, with older years as original PDFs.

On top of that come about 1.63 million German companies from the German commercial register. For Germany, however, only master data is available so far, and financial figures are being piloted for selected regions. Mr. Neugebauer offers no guarantee of completeness: In case of doubt, the official register prevails.

How to Connect It to Claude and Other Tools

Technically, Agentic Firmenbuch is an MCP server. The Model Context Protocol is an open standard that lets A.I. assistants access external data sources. According to the setup guide on the website, the connection works like this:

Claude: The service is listed as a connector in Claude’s directory and can be connected with one click, or added in the settings via the server address mcp.agentic-firmenbuch.at/mcp. Users sign in with an email code, and no API key is needed.

The service is listed as a connector in Claude’s directory and can be connected with one click, or added in the settings via the server address mcp.agentic-firmenbuch.at/mcp. Users sign in with an email code, and no API key is needed. Cursor, VS Code and Claude Code: The connection works the same way as with Claude, via email code. GitHub Copilot is also listed as compatible.

The connection works the same way as with Claude, via email code. GitHub Copilot is also listed as compatible. Custom agents and servers: For automated workflows, users create an API key in the web app and add it to their MCP configuration.

The website does not mention ChatGPT. Users without an A.I. assistant can also search the data in the web app, where individual company profiles are free.

What the Queries Cost

Billing runs on credits, with one credit roughly equal to one company in a results list. Failed queries are free. Prices according to the pricing page, excluding VAT:

Trial: 50 free credits when first connecting via Claude, valid for 90 days

50 free credits when first connecting via Claude, valid for 90 days Pay-as-you-go: from €50 for 500 credits, or 10 cents per credit. Larger packages are cheaper, up to €3,000 for 50,000 credits (6 cents per credit). Credits are valid for 12 months.

from €50 for 500 credits, or 10 cents per credit. Larger packages are cheaper, up to €3,000 for 50,000 credits (6 cents per credit). Credits are valid for 12 months. Pro: €79 a month or €790 a year for 1,500 credits a month, for one user, cancelable monthly

€79 a month or €790 a year for 1,500 credits a month, for one user, cancelable monthly Enterprise: custom pricing from 50,000 credits, with multiple users, daily data syncing into the customer’s own system and a live feed of new and deleted companies

A typical research query costs three to six credits, or about 30 to 60 cents, according to the website. Target groups include M&A advisers and investors looking for acquisition targets, sales teams hunting for leads and market researchers.

Competition for Company Data

Mr. Neugebauer is not alone with the idea. The research tool firmenbuch.ai, run by winkk GmbH, is also built on the Ministry of Justice’s register data and offers access for A.I. agents via MCP. Established providers such as Compass and KSV1870 in Austria and North Data in Germany have sold company and financial data for years. There are also specialized start-ups for M&A, such as Comparables.ai, which recently raised $6 million to find acquisition targets with A.I.