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For 18 years, Austria’s public employment service got its math wrong, and now it has to pay up. The agency, known as AMS, must transfer about €135 million in unemployment benefits and emergency assistance to people who received too little. About 250,000 people are affected, according to the Ministry of Social Affairs, as the Kronen Zeitung newspaper recently reported. The AMS had initially estimated more than 100,000 cases.

It all started with an unemployed woman from Linz. Backed by the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor, the low-income earner took her case to the Administrative Court and won over the summer.

What the AMS Got Wrong

Unemployment benefits in Austria are based on a person’s previous net income. To calculate it, the AMS deducted a flat 3 percent unemployment insurance contribution from gross pay. The problem: Since 2008, people with low incomes have paid reduced contributions or none at all. Their actual net income was therefore higher than the AMS assumed, and their benefits were too low.

The intention that the reduced contributions should not affect benefit levels was spelled out only in the explanatory notes to the 2008 amendment, according to ORF, the Austrian public broadcaster. The law itself contained no such provision, so the court ruled the calculation unlawful. For the woman from Linz, the difference is €20 to €30 a month, and she will also be reimbursed €1,346 in legal costs.

Who Gets How Much

On average, affected recipients were shortchanged by about €1.10 a day, according to the reports. The AMS offers an example: For someone with a previous gross income of €2,000, the gap is 95 cents a day, or €28.50 a month. Over time, it adds up. On average, those affected are expected to receive about €400, and up to €2,500 in individual cases.

Application: None is needed. The AMS will review all cases itself and contact those affected. People do not have to do anything, Johannes Kopf, the head of the AMS, said on the Austrian radio station Ö1.

None is needed. The AMS will review all cases itself and contact those affected. People do not have to do anything, Johannes Kopf, the head of the AMS, said on the Austrian radio station Ö1. Period: Back payments cover only the past three years; older claims have expired. The limitation period is supposed to be paused from the day the ruling reached the AMS.

Back payments cover only the past three years; older claims have expired. The limitation period is supposed to be paused from the day the ruling reached the AMS. Timing: The Ministry of Social Affairs hopes to pay out this year, while the AMS aims to finish by January 2027.

The AMS stresses that the error was not deliberate. Nobody acted wrongly on purpose, Mr. Kopf said. Korinna Schumann, the social affairs minister, promised a legally sound solution and suggested that the unemployment insurance law may need to be amended.

Nine Days of Payouts

How big is the sum in context? According to its 2025 annual report, the AMS paid out about €5.57 billion from unemployment insurance last year, up 11.9 percent from the year before. Of that, about €2.7 billion went to unemployment benefits and €1.8 billion to emergency assistance, according to the Austria Presse Agentur. On top of that came €1.34 billion in subsidies, including short-time work.

The €135 million thus equals about 2.4 percent of one year’s benefits. Put differently, the AMS pays out more than €15 million a day on average, so the entire back payment amounts to just under nine days. In 2025, the agency supported an average of 384,357 people and processed more than 1.1 million benefit applications. That works out to about €14,500 per person a year.

The rise in spending is mainly due to the economy. By the end of 2025, unemployment had risen for 33 consecutive months, driven by what the AMS called the longest recession in Austria’s postwar history. On average, about 394,000 people were unemployed or in training programs, 5.5 percent more than in 2024.

There is no special budget for the back payments, according to the Kronen Zeitung. The money comes from unemployment insurance, funded by contributions from workers and employers, and the federal government covers any shortfall.