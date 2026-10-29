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First it swallowed Aleph Alpha, now it is getting billions from the company behind Lidl. The Canadian A.I. company Cohere has just announced the initial close of its Series E funding round. The round targets up to €4.5 billion (7 billion Canadian dollars) and is led by the Schwarz Group, which owns the Lidl and Kaufland retail chains. It values Cohere at about €22.9 billion (35.7 billion Canadian dollars).

The Largest Financing in Canadian Tech History

According to Cohere’s announcement, it is the largest private financing round ever raised by a Canadian technology company. Cohere did not say how much money has already been committed in the initial close. The investors at a glance:

Lead: Schwarz Group

Schwarz Group New investors: Bell Ventures, Bullhound Capital and the Government of Canada

Bell Ventures, Bullhound Capital and the Government of Canada Existing investors: Inovia Capital, Nvidia and Prosperity7 Ventures

The Canadian government is investing up to about €1 billion (1.6 billion Canadian dollars) and is attaching conditions. Cohere must keep its headquarters in Canada, create at least 1,000 new jobs in the country by 2030 and invest at least €1.1 billion (1.7 billion Canadian dollars) in additional computing capacity in Canada.

Cohere plans to spend the money on developing its models, building solutions for heavily regulated industries, computing power and expanding in North America, Europe and Asia. According to the company, its annual recurring revenue grew 165 percent in the year through the end of September, and its customer base grew twentyfold in a year to 300. Customers include Bell Canada, Fujitsu, PwC, the Royal Bank of Canada and the German submarine maker TKMS. Cohere does not disclose absolute revenue figures.

Schwarz Doubles Down on Its A.I. Bet

For the Schwarz Group, the investment is the logical continuation of its earlier bet. The retail giant already owned more than 20 percent of Aleph Alpha and committed about $600 million when the German start-up agreed to combine with Cohere in the spring. At the time, the combined company was valued at about $20 billion.

In reality, the merger is a takeover. The Heidelberg-based A.I. start-up is being folded into Cohere, and the Aleph Alpha brand will disappear. Cohere is getting a second headquarters in Berlin alongside Toronto, while Heidelberg will remain a research hub. Aleph Alpha’s co-chief executive, Ilhan Scheer, will become Cohere’s chief operating officer, and co-founder Samuel Weinbach will lead research from Heidelberg as chief research officer. The deal has not yet closed and still needs regulatory approval.

Schwarz plans to integrate Cohere’s models directly into its own cloud, STACKIT. Christian Müller, chief executive of the group’s IT division, Schwarz Digits, said digital sovereignty is about strategic choice, interoperability and keeping control of one’s own data. Separately, the group is investing €11 billion to €13 billion in a data center campus in Germany.

Cohere Overtakes Mistral

With its new valuation, Cohere narrowly overtakes Europe’s best-known A.I. start-up. Paris-based Mistral AI raised €3 billion in September and has since been valued at €21 billion. Both rely on the same selling point: A.I. that companies and governments can run in their own cloud, on their own servers or in fully isolated environments, independent of the big U.S. providers. Compared with OpenAI and Anthropic, however, those valuations look small, as both are now valued in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

Cohere is also positioning itself as an alternative to Chinese models. The company recently reported that Alibaba’s Qwen model tried to upload a file to Beijing during a test.

How Sovereign Is a Canadian Champion?

Politicians are celebrating the deal. When the merger was announced, Germany’s digital minister, Karsten Wildberger, said a global A.I. champion would emerge, and he said the new financing shows strong market confidence in sovereign A.I.

Critics see it differently. According to the German business magazine Business Punk, Cohere is securing about 90 percent of the combined company, which hardly amounts to a partnership of equals. Germany’s former A.I. hope is thus becoming part of a Canadian company whose Canadian base the government in Ottawa is now securing by contract. Aleph Alpha had also fallen well behind technologically: its in-house model Kolibri was no match for the leading open-weight models, and about 50 employees had to leave at the start of the year.