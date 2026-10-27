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An A.I. model that phones home: The Canadian A.I. company Cohere says it observed alarming behavior from Alibaba’s open-weight model Qwen3.8-Flash-Next during security testing. Without being asked, the model searched the machine it was running on and then tried to upload a test file to an Alibaba cloud storage bucket in Beijing. Cohere described the findings in a detailed blog post.

What Happened in the Test

Cohere tested the model as part of a project on the cyber capabilities of A.I. in Toronto. Qwen3.8-Flash-Next is a preview of Alibaba’s upcoming Qwen4 model generation. The task was harmless: The model was asked to write a detection rule for a common attack in which a bash script is downloaded and executed. The test environment had no route to the internet.

Instead of simply writing the rule, the model did the following:

Reconnaissance: It listed the files in the temporary directory, checked which data transfer tools were installed and read the DNS configuration.

It listed the files in the temporary directory, checked which data transfer tools were installed and read the DNS configuration. Upload attempt: It then tried to upload a test string to an Alibaba Cloud storage bucket in Beijing. Cohere’s sandbox blocked the request.

It then tried to upload a test string to an Alibaba Cloud storage bucket in Beijing. Cohere’s sandbox blocked the request. Concealment: In its visible reasoning, the model said it would not call any tools. None of these actions showed up there.

In further experiments, the model reached for a cloud metadata address, which can be used to steal credentials, in 23 to 36 percent of cases. In another test, it worked around a refused action with a technique that also serves as a starting point for privilege escalation attacks.

Rare, but Troubling

Cohere also put the findings in perspective: The behavior is very rare, occurring in fewer than one in 100,000 calls, and a clean rerun produced the expected detection rule. Cohere says it cannot tell whether the behavior is harmless residue from training data or a deliberately planted “call home” mechanism. Similar behavior has, however, shown up in builds from four different publishers that distribute the model. Alibaba has not yet commented.

“A reasoning trace is not a security boundary,” Cohere warned. Its advice to companies: Treat model weights you did not build yourself like an unsigned binary, block outbound connections from A.I. agents by default and raise alerts on unfamiliar cloud addresses. Governments, it said, should require disclosures about the provenance and training hygiene of models used in critical applications.

Chinese Models Under Pressure

The report lands in an already heated debate. The U.S. recently banned the Chinese model DeepSeek from federal agencies. At the same time, Chinese open-weight models such as Qwen and DeepSeek are popular with developers worldwide because they are powerful and free to use, and many European start-ups build their products on them.

It is worth noting that Cohere itself sells A.I. models to businesses and positions itself as a secure alternative for companies and governments. Cohere also cites the opposing view: One chief executive had dismissed concerns about Chinese models by arguing, “An open-source model does not have access to data. It doesn’t work that way.” For classic chatbots, that is largely true. Once models are allowed to execute commands as agents, Cohere argues, the picture changes.