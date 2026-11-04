E.U. Bets €525 Million on a New Generation of Chip Design Companies

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Europe wants a say in chips but is counting in small sums: The European Commission has just launched the European Chip Design Platform, which is meant to mobilize a total of €525 million in investment. Brussels hopes it will build a new generation of European chip design companies. By comparison, Nvidia alone has invested or announced about $10 billion (about €9 billion) in Europe’s A.I. scene within a single year, according to Jensen Huang, more than 17 times as much.

What the Platform Offers

Chip design is the part of the semiconductor value chain where much of the innovation happens, and it is exactly where Europe is weak. European chip design companies currently account for less than 1 percent of global revenue in this segment, according to the Commission. The new EuroCDP platform is meant to change that:

Tools: Start-ups and small and midsize companies get access to chip design software, ready-made circuit building blocks (I.P. blocks), support and manufacturing capacity through a cloud platform. These are often the most expensive resources for young companies.

Start-ups and small and midsize companies get access to chip design software, ready-made circuit building blocks (I.P. blocks), support and manufacturing capacity through a cloud platform. These are often the most expensive resources for young companies. Grants: Early-stage start-ups can get up to €100,000 for first prototypes. More advanced start-ups can apply for up to €16 million to cover the high costs of getting a chip to market.

Early-stage start-ups can get up to €100,000 for first prototypes. More advanced start-ups can apply for up to €16 million to cover the high costs of getting a chip to market. Support: 20 start-ups are already taking part in a program that prepares them technically and commercially for the market. Applicants can also get advice from national chip competence centers.

20 start-ups are already taking part in a program that prepares them technically and commercially for the market. Applicants can also get advice from national chip competence centers. Operations: The platform is run by a consortium led by the Belgian research center imec, supported by leading providers of design software and I.P.

Of the €525 million, €440 million will go out as grants and another €85 million into infrastructure, operations and the development of open-source design tools. €285 million comes from the E.U. budget and €240 million from the member states taking part in the Chips Joint Undertaking. The platform shows that Europe is ready to pursue its tech sovereignty goals through investment in its future as well as through policy and promises, said Henna Virkkunen, the Commission’s executive vice president for tech sovereignty.

The Nvidia Comparison

Next to Nvidia’s money, €525 million looks modest. Speaking in Paris, Mr. Huang said the chipmaker had deployed about $8 billion in Europe over the past year, plus $2 billion in new investments. As our analysis shows, Nvidia is now on board at almost every major European A.I. company, from Mistral and ElevenLabs to Lovable and Legora, and accounts for about 10 percent of all start-up investment in Europe in 2026.

The sums are not entirely comparable, though:

Type of money: The E.U. mainly hands out grants that cost founders no equity. Nvidia buys stakes, gaining insight into the business models, growth and computing needs of its customers.

The E.U. mainly hands out grants that cost founders no equity. Nvidia buys stakes, gaining insight into the business models, growth and computing needs of its customers. Recipients: The E.U. platform specifically targets companies that design their own chips. Most of Nvidia’s money goes into A.I. models, applications and data centers, meaning companies that use Nvidia chips. Part of it also goes into listed holdings such as Nebius and into infrastructure.

The E.U. platform specifically targets companies that design their own chips. Most of Nvidia’s money goes into A.I. models, applications and data centers, meaning companies that use Nvidia chips. Part of it also goes into listed holdings such as Nebius and into infrastructure. Dependence: With the Chips Act, the E.U. wants to reduce external dependencies. Nvidia’s stakes, by contrast, tie European companies even more closely to the U.S. company.

There is some overlap, however. Nvidia holds stakes in the French photonics start-up Scintil Photonics and in Spain’s iPronics, both of which develop components for A.I. data centers.

Europe’s Chip Design Scene

Europe does have chip designers; they are just small. Among the better known are SiPearl from France, which develops processors for supercomputers, the Dutch company Axelera AI with A.I. accelerators, and France’s VSORA with chips for A.I. applications. In manufacturing, by contrast, Europe is betting on large factories, such as ESMC’s plant in Dresden, in which TSMC is a partner, or Infineon, which is investing €1.1 billion in a GaN chip factory in Villach, Austria. The Commission argues that such capacity will only pay off if there is enough demand, and that much of it must come from European chip designers.

Big Goals, Little Money

There is plenty of criticism of the E.U.’s course. In 2025, the European Court of Auditors said the Chips Act needed a “reality check”: The goal of reaching 20 percent of the global market by 2030 was “very unlikely” to be met. According to the audit report, the E.U.’s share is likely to rise only from 9.8 percent in 2022 to 11.7 percent in 2030. The roughly €86 billion the Chips Act is meant to trigger is dwarfed by the budgets of the leading manufacturers.

For the Chips Act 2.0, which the Commission proposed in June, it is still unclear how much money will even be available. “In Chips Act 2, money will be scarcer, so we need to be more targeted in our investments,” Pierre Chastanet, the responsible head of unit at the Commission, told Science|Business. Frank Bösenberg of the Saxon industry association Silicon Saxony called the proposal “more a wish list than a real industrial policy.”

Philippe Notton, chief executive of the French chip designer SiPearl, recently laid out how large the gap is that the new platform is meant to close: Companies that design chips but do not manufacture them generate about half of global chip revenue. Europe’s share of that segment is less than 1 percent.