Fonio.ai Jumps From $10 Million to $15 Million in ARR in 60 Days

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What takes other start-ups years, fonio.ai has done in two months: The Viennese A.I. start-up says it has grown its annual recurring revenue (ARR) from $10 million to $15 million (about €13.4 million) in just 60 days. Daniel Keinrath, the company’s co-founder and chief executive, recently announced the milestone on LinkedIn. Getting from $1 million to $10 million had taken the company 12 months.

Next Goal: $25 Million by Christmas

Mr. Keinrath is already raising the bar: By Christmas, ARR is supposed to pass $25 million (about €22 million). When he announced $10 million in ARR in the summer, he had targeted $20 million to $30 million by the end of the year. The goal is ambitious but not unrealistic: Going from $10 million to $15 million in 60 days works out to growth of just over 22 percent a month. That is exactly the pace fonio.ai would need to reach $25 million by Christmas. He wants to prove that a very large company can be built out of Europe, Mr. Keinrath wrote.

That will take, above all, people. Fonio.ai currently has more than 70 open positions at several European offices and pays a €10,000 bonus for every successful referral that leads to a hire, recruiters excluded. In August, the start-up had 81 employees; its first hire came only in June 2025. Besides Vienna, fonio.ai now has offices in New York, Munich, Milan, Paris, London, Warsaw and Barcelona, among other cities.

From Small-Business Tool to Enterprise Platform

Fonio.ai was founded in the fall of 2024 by Daniel Keinrath and Matthias Gruber. The start-up runs A.I. agents that handle phone calls for businesses around the clock, and now also conversations over WhatsApp. The company says it has more than 7,000 customers, mostly small and midsize businesses. In June, it raised a €14.6 million seed round led by 20VC at a valuation of €120 million. Most recently, fonio.ai entered a partnership with T-Systems Austria to win large corporate customers with a dedicated enterprise version.

The numbers still need context. ARR is a projection based on the current base of subscriptions and does not appear on any balance sheet. According to Mr. Keinrath, fonio.ai calculates it as annual subscriptions plus monthly subscriptions times 12, excluding pipeline and one-time revenue. Neither the ARR nor the growth rates have been independently audited; they are the company’s own figures.

Strong Competition in Voice A.I.

The market for A.I. phone agents is fiercely contested. In Berlin, Parloa has become a unicorn with A.I. agents for the customer service departments of large corporations, Synthflow is also based in Berlin, and PolyAI is based in London. Voice A.I. providers such as ElevenLabs are also pushing into the market with their own agent platforms. Fonio.ai, by contrast, is betting mainly on ease of use for small businesses and fast expansion into many countries. Whether its growth rate holds as the start-up competes harder for large customers remains to be seen.