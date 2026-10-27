Hyphenate Raises $45 Million for A.I. Accounting Agents

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When the monthly close takes three weeks, it is time for a software update: The New York start-up Hyphenate promises that accounting will soon run itself, and it has just raised $45 million (about €39 million) to make the case.

Nexus Venture Partners led the Series A, with B Capital joining existing investors Foundation Capital, BoldCap and Gaia Ventures. The round brings total funding to $54 million, after a $9 million seed round a year ago. Only a few weeks ago, the company, previously called Maximor, renamed itself Hyphenate. The name is meant to reflect how finance connects its steps, as in order-to-cash or procure-to-pay, terms that already carry hyphens.

What Hyphenate Sells

Hyphenate calls itself an autonomous finance platform for the office of the chief financial officer. The software sits on top of a company’s existing ERP, bank and payment systems and deploys A.I. agents across five areas: order-to-cash, treasury, general ledger and close, procure-to-pay, and reporting. Companies do not have to replace the systems they already run.

The pitch centers on learning. Instead of consultants building custom agents for each customer, Hyphenate says it trains on historical spreadsheets, emails and system logs and replays past months to pick up exceptions and unwritten rules. Each resolved exception becomes precedent for the next close. The agents attach evidence to every action so that auditors can follow it.

The Company’s Numbers

The start-up says revenue grew 86-fold and its customer base 11-fold within twelve months, including six publicly listed companies. Annual recurring revenue has reached the multimillion-dollar range, though Hyphenate does not give absolute figures. Forty percent of customers expand within their first year, and the average customer runs six modules. The agents are said to handle 90 percent of routine work and to cause 75 percent fewer audit exceptions.

The company names these references:

Groupon: The Nasdaq-listed marketplace is replacing legacy and home-grown systems across treasury, order-to-cash and more than a dozen subledger processes.

The Nasdaq-listed marketplace is replacing legacy and home-grown systems across treasury, order-to-cash and more than a dozen subledger processes. HiBid: The auction platform has run more than $2.5 billion in sales volume through Hyphenate, according to the company, and cut its month-end close from three weeks to one day.

The auction platform has run more than $2.5 billion in sales volume through Hyphenate, according to the company, and cut its month-end close from three weeks to one day. Mini Melts USA: The consumer goods maker is said to be getting back 16,640 hours of work a year.

The consumer goods maker is said to be getting back 16,640 hours of work a year. Synthesia: The A.I. video company is rolling Hyphenate out across its finance function.

All of these figures come from the company and have not been independently verified. The founders, Ramnandan Krishnamurthy and Ajay Krishna Amudan, previously worked on finance transformation at Microsoft and started Hyphenate in 2024. The new money is meant to push the agents deeper into the finance function and into strategic planning.

Plenty of Rivals, Plenty of Cash

Hyphenate is not alone with this approach. Rillet, for instance, is building an A.I.-native ERP and recently raised $100 million at a valuation of $1 billion. Its software replaces the general ledger, while Hyphenate layers on top of existing systems. There are also established close-management vendors such as FloQast, and newer companies such as Basis and Numeric that also offer A.I. agents for accounting teams. The big ERP vendors SAP, Oracle and NetSuite are building their own A.I. features and are both partners and competitors for Hyphenate, since they supply the underlying data.

Trust Remains the Hurdle

How far finance chiefs are willing to let machines handle the numbers is an open question. A survey commissioned by Maximor itself and conducted by Wakefield Research among 100 chief financial officers at midsize U.S. companies found that only 14 percent fully trust A.I. to deliver accurate accounting data on its own. Ninety-seven percent consider human oversight critical, and 86 percent have already encountered inaccurate or fabricated data when using A.I.

Hyphenate sees a road map in those numbers. Autonomy, it argues, means responsibility within clear limits, with evidence behind every action and a human stepping in where judgment changes the outcome. Abhishek Sharma of Nexus Venture Partners sees that as the appeal: The company, he says, built for the high bar on accuracy, controls and auditability from the start.

Whether the promise holds will show in the first big audits. The more publicly listed customers deploy the agents, the more closely auditors and regulators will look.