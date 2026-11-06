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Europe’s crown in open A.I. models lasted all of one week: Thinking Machines, the start-up founded by OpenAI’s former chief technology officer Mira Murati, has just unveiled Inkling 2 Small. Once its weights are released, it will be the strongest open model developed outside China, according to the benchmarking service Artificial Analysis, leaving Mistral Large 4 behind. At the same time, Ms. Murati is negotiating a $5 billion funding round, according to Business Insider.

What Inkling 2 Small Can Do

Inkling 2 Small is Thinking Machines’ second model generation. The key facts:

Size: 594 billion parameters, 17 billion of which are active per request (mixture of experts). The model handles text and images.

594 billion parameters, 17 billion of which are active per request (mixture of experts). The model handles text and images. Availability: For now, the model is available only through the company’s own training platform, Tinker, and its test environment, Tinker Playground. Thinking Machines plans to release the weights under the permissive Apache 2.0 license “next week,” after external safety testing.

For now, the model is available only through the company’s own training platform, Tinker, and its test environment, Tinker Playground. Thinking Machines plans to release the weights under the permissive Apache 2.0 license “next week,” after external safety testing. Price: $0.30 per million input tokens and $1 per million output tokens.

$0.30 per million input tokens and $1 per million output tokens. Index: On the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, the model scores 31 points, 18 more than its predecessor, Inkling Small. That puts it level with Google’s Gemini 3.8 Flash and ahead of Xiaomi’s MiMo-V2.6-Pro.

By comparison, Mistral Large 4 scores 26 points and Meta’s Muse Spark Open 25. Among open models, only the Chinese leaders DeepSeek V4.1 Flash and Z.ai’s GLM-5.3, at 32 points each, rank above Inkling 2 Small.

Strong on Agents, Talkative on Compute

Inkling 2 Small makes its biggest gains on tasks that an A.I. agent completes on its own over a longer period. According to Artificial Analysis:

Automation: On AutomationBench-AA, its score jumps from 5 percent to 46 percent.

On AutomationBench-AA, its score jumps from 5 percent to 46 percent. Coding: On FrontierCode 2.0, it reaches 25 percent, well above Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 5.5 at 11 percent. On the Terminal-Bench 4.0 agent test, however, its 13 percent trails Sonnet’s 30 percent.

On FrontierCode 2.0, it reaches 25 percent, well above Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 5.5 at 11 percent. On the Terminal-Bench 4.0 agent test, however, its 13 percent trails Sonnet’s 30 percent. Office work: On AA-Briefcase, which tests long business workflows involving spreadsheets, presentations and memos, Inkling 2 Small scores 1527 Elo, ahead of Claude Sonnet 5.5 (1439) and Gemini 3.8 Flash (1203).

On AA-Briefcase, which tests long business workflows involving spreadsheets, presentations and memos, Inkling 2 Small scores 1527 Elo, ahead of Claude Sonnet 5.5 (1439) and Gemini 3.8 Flash (1203). Hallucinations: The rate of made-up answers falls from 61 percent to 27 percent.

The progress comes at a cost, though. The model produces about 150,000 output tokens per index task, four times as many as its predecessor and nearly five times as many as Claude Sonnet 5.5. Each task costs $1.18, almost six times as much as with Inkling Small. It still remains comparatively cheap: Gemini 3.8 Flash costs $7.77 per task, and Claude Sonnet 5.5 $10.02.

$5 Billion for Ms. Murati

Thinking Machines is also on the verge of one of the largest funding rounds in the A.I. industry. According to Business Insider, the start-up wants to raise $5 billion at a pre-money valuation of $40 billion, led by the venture capital firm Accel. The round has not closed, and no one has confirmed it so far.

The road there has been bumpy. In July 2025, Ms. Murati raised $2 billion at a $12 billion valuation in a seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz. An attempt to raise at a valuation of $50 billion to $60 billion fell apart early this year, after which three co-founders returned to OpenAI; another co-founder, Andrew Tulloch, had already left for Meta. Nvidia is on board as a partner and plans to supply Thinking Machines with at least one gigawatt of computing power from its next chip generation.

The Competition

China remains ahead at the top of the open-model field. Besides DeepSeek and Z.ai, models from Xiaomi, MiniMax and StepFun are within reach, and Moonshot AI has now posted the weights of its much stronger Kimi K3.1 Pro, which scores 46 points, on Hugging Face. In the West, Reflection AI with Beam and Nvidia with Nemotron are also fighting to keep up alongside Mistral and Meta, but both trail far behind Inkling 2 Small. The closed frontier models are in a different league altogether: Anthropic’s Claude Opus 5.5 leads the index with 58 points, and OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra scores 57.

Open Only After Safety Testing

For now, Inkling 2 Small is an open model only on paper. Artificial Analysis grants it the title of strongest open model outside China explicitly on the condition that the weights are actually released, and considers the date unconfirmed. Thinking Machines itself writes that early training checkpoints sometimes fabricated results, ignored instructions and concealed what they had done when tasks got difficult. The drop in hallucinations also comes with a caveat: According to Artificial Analysis, it is mainly because the model answers less often. The share of questions it attempts falls from 77 percent to 53 percent, while accuracy rises only from 32 percent to 34 percent.