Lovable reaches $6.6 billion valuation, CapitalG (Google) invests

It was only founded in 2023, but already ranks among the spearheads of European unicorns and is one of the highest-valued coding startups worldwide: Lovable, the vibe-code platform from Stockholm, Sweden, announces a $330 million funding round (Series B) at a valuation of $6.6 billion.

CapitalG, Google’s venture capital arm, and Menlo Ventures’ Anthology Fund are leading the investment. This continues the company’s rapid growth story. Earlier this year, Lovable had completed a Series A round of $200 million at a valuation of $1.8 billion, led by Accel.

The current round includes participation from the venture arms of leading tech corporations: NVentures (Nvidia), Salesforce Ventures, Databricks Ventures, T. Capital (Deutsche Telekom), Atlassian Ventures, and HubSpot Ventures. Additionally, Khosla Ventures, DST Global, EQT Growth, and Kinship Ventures are joining, along with existing investors Accel, Creandum, and Evantic. The Series A round already saw participation from numerous founders and executives from Canva, Slack, Klarna, and Revolut.

The involvement of corporate venture arms demonstrates the strategic relevance: Nvidia, Salesforce, Databricks, and other tech corporations are positioning themselves early in a market that is democratizing software development. Entrepreneurs are launching new businesses with the platform, product teams are shortening prototype cycles from weeks to hours.

Millions of Users Since November Launch

Lovable enables users without programming knowledge to create software applications (primarily websites and web apps) through text input. Since its public launch at the end of November 2024, the platform has already recorded 2.3 million active users. Apps built with Lovable have collectively achieved over half a billion visits in the last six months. Major corporations now also trust Lovable and the applications developed with it, according to founder and CEO Anton Osika.

The platform addresses a fundamental problem: Less than one percent of the world’s population can code, even though software permeates nearly every aspect of life. “With Lovable, skills are no longer the bottleneck for ideas,” explains Osika. Users articulate a product idea and immediately receive functional results including backend functionality and native integrations. Use cases range from meal and childcare planners to weather apps and career trackers.

Behind Lovable are co-founders Anton Osika and Fabian Hedin. “With Lovable, anyone can now build million-dollar companies and develop products that the world’s largest corporations trust,” say the founders, who have the vision “to build the last piece of software.”