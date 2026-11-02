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One pitch in Vienna was enough to redraw Mirror 360‘s expansion map. The Bulgarian-founded workplace feedback start-up is entering the Austrian market and plans to use Vienna as its base for the wider DACH region, including Germany and Switzerland.

The move goes back to an event at weXelerate, the innovation hub on the Danube Canal. There, Sara Tesas, Mirror 360’s Vienna partner who helps companies implement A.I., presented the platform to HR leaders from Austrian corporations. One of the country’s largest companies followed up shortly afterward to request a demo and discuss a pilot. According to the start-up, that response is the reason it is entering Austria now.

Austrian Companies Under Double Pressure

Petar Kralev, Mirror 360’s chief executive, sees Austrian companies caught between two pressures at once: restructuring to cut costs and adopting A.I. Recent figures from McKinsey point in a similar direction. In its “State of AI in Austria” update, the consultancy found that talent is the weakest of the six dimensions it measures, with a score of 2.7 out of 5, even as the average A.I. maturity of Austrian companies rose from 30 to 36 points on a 100-point scale.

According to Mirror 360, many leaders are redesigning roles and teams without a clear picture of how employees are experiencing the change. That gap carries particular weight in Austria, where employees have a formal voice through works councils and change processes that ignore them tend to stall.

Weekly, Anonymous Feedback

Mirror 360 gives employees a safe and anonymous way to say what is working and what is not. The platform collects this input every week, while most organizations still learn how colleagues experience each other’s work once a year in the annual review. The goal is to surface management problems within weeks instead of waiting for the next review cycle. For the Austrian market, each person’s own results will be visible only to that person.

The start-up cites Sunrise Resort as an example. There, seven middle and lower managers independently reported that a colleague was interfering with their responsibilities, creating competing directives and friction. The problem had persisted for an entire season and was never taken seriously in reviews or skip-level meetings. Once the manager in question saw how she was affecting others, she took the feedback on board and opened up to coaching from her own manager. According to Mirror 360, the issue has since disappeared.

A Crowded Market

Mirror 360 is entering a competitive field. Berlin-based Leapsome, Australia’s Culture Amp and Workday, with its Peakon engagement product, already sell continuous feedback and employee surveys to companies across Europe, often bundled with performance reviews and goal tracking. Mirror 360 is positioning itself with a narrower focus on frequent, anonymous peer feedback that is first visible to the individual.

In its first year in Austria, the start-up aims to land an enterprise pilot that can serve as a reference for larger organizations. From Vienna, Mirror 360 then plans to expand into Germany and Switzerland.