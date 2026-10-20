Nvidia Takes Stakes in Agile Robots, Avelios, Mirelo and Reflex Aerospace

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Jensen Huang is touring Europe with his checkbook, and after Paris, he has now stopped in Berlin: The Nvidia chief has just announced planned investments in four German tech companies, namely the robot maker Agile Robots, the hospital software start-up Avelios Medical, the audio A.I. start-up Mirelo and the satellite builder Reflex Aerospace. Nvidia announced the deals in a blog post following an onstage conversation with Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a former power station in Berlin.

The Four New Investments

Nvidia is not disclosing how much money is involved or how large the stakes are. The four companies cover very different fields:

Agile Robots: The Munich-based robotics company builds A.I.-powered robots, from robotic arms to the Agile ONE humanoid, for manufacturing, logistics and health care. It was founded in 2018 by the former DLR researchers Zhaopeng Chen and Peter Meusel. Agile Robots has already raised more than $270 million (about €241 million) from investors such as SoftBank Vision Fund and Xiaomi and has been working with Google DeepMind since the spring.

The Munich-based robotics company builds A.I.-powered robots, from robotic arms to the Agile ONE humanoid, for manufacturing, logistics and health care. It was founded in 2018 by the former DLR researchers Zhaopeng Chen and Peter Meusel. Agile Robots has already raised more than $270 million (about €241 million) from investors such as SoftBank Vision Fund and Xiaomi and has been working with Google DeepMind since the spring. Avelios Medical: The Munich-based health tech start-up is developing an A.I.-native hospital information system that brings clinical and administrative workflows together and is meant to free up doctors and nurses. Its customers include Sana Kliniken, LMU Hospital Munich and Hannover Medical School. In early 2025, Avelios raised a €30 million Series A led by Sequoia Capital.

The Munich-based health tech start-up is developing an A.I.-native hospital information system that brings clinical and administrative workflows together and is meant to free up doctors and nurses. Its customers include Sana Kliniken, LMU Hospital Munich and Hannover Medical School. In early 2025, Avelios raised a €30 million Series A led by Sequoia Capital. Mirelo: The Berlin start-up founded by CJ Simon-Gabriel and Florian Wenzel develops A.I. models that generate matching sound effects, speech and music for videos. In late 2025, Mirelo raised a $41 million (about €36.6 million) seed round led by Index Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz.

The Berlin start-up founded by CJ Simon-Gabriel and Florian Wenzel develops A.I. models that generate matching sound effects, speech and music for videos. In late 2025, Mirelo raised a $41 million (about €36.6 million) seed round led by Index Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz. Reflex Aerospace: The satellite builder, which runs its own production facility in Munich, makes high-performance satellites that are supposed to be ready for launch in about 12 months instead of years. Last year, Reflex raised a €50 million Series A (in German), which the company calls the largest Series A in Europe’s new space sector.

Nvidia is not new to Germany. The company already holds stakes in the Berlin automation unicorn n8n, in Neura Robotics, based in Metzingen, and in the image generator Black Forest Labs from Freiburg.

First Paris, Then Berlin

In France, Nvidia opened its wallet just last week, taking stakes in Doctolib, Pigment, Genesis AI and Entalpic. Both packages are part of a commitment of almost $10 billion (about €8.9 billion) with which Nvidia wants to support companies, universities and research institutions across Europe. Before the tour, Nvidia had said it would announce another $2 billion (about €1.78 billion) in European deals within a week, according to The Next Web.

That fits the political backdrop. On the sidelines of the Invest in Germany Summit, the German government and Nvidia signed a joint declaration of intent to advance A.I. models for so-called physical A.I., meaning A.I. that controls machines and robots in the real world. Mr. Merz appealed to Germany’s small and midsize companies: “Please open your doors for A.I. to make use of your data.” Mr. Huang, for his part, said A.I. would only augment the knowledge of German engineers, not replace it. Siemens also announced a partnership with Nvidia for autonomous factories.

Criticism of Nvidia’s Investments

Nvidia’s investments have also drawn criticism, though. Critics accuse the company of so-called circular financing: Nvidia invests in A.I. companies that then use the money to buy Nvidia chips, blurring the line between investment and revenue. The International Monetary Fund has also warned about increasing circular financing along the A.I. value chain. Mr. Huang rejects the accusations, saying the investments are too small compared with the business they generate and that each one stands on its own.