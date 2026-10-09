Parallel Systems: SpaceX Alumni Develop Autonomous Freight Trains

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US startup Parallel Systems is developing autonomous, battery-powered rail vehicles for freight transport, aiming to close a market gap in short-haul freight. Founder Matt Soule and his team previously worked at SpaceX, where they developed avionics systems for rockets. According to TechCrunch, Parallel Systems has already raised over $100 million from investors.

Parallel Systems’ investors include AVP, Hillspire, Agility Global, Cobalt Capital, Anthos Capital, Congruent Ventures, Riot Ventures, and Collaborative Fund.

More Short-Haul Transport via Rail

The railroad industry was once a pioneer of technological disruption, but in recent years innovation in freight transport has been largely limited to longer trains. This strategy, known as Precision Railroading, has led railroad companies to abandon shorter routes and cede a portion of the surface freight market to trucking firms. As diesel prices reach record highs, transport companies are going bankrupt in droves. At least 16 trucking companies filed for insolvency within a matter of weeks.

Parallel Systems has developed a solution with its Panther vehicle, which can transport several tons of freight over distances of up to 800 kilometers without a human operator. “Our technology enables railroads to capture a portion of the trucking business, and that is to the benefit of the public,” said CEO Matt Soule. Around 60 percent of all freight shipments in the US cover less than 800 kilometers. This segment is currently served predominantly by trucking companies.

Parallel Systems Already Testing Autonomous Trains

The vehicles can operate individually or in convoys and, unlike conventional railcars, do not use couplings. This design decision allows the Panthers to separate in rail yards without human intervention. Sensors continuously monitor the tracks for obstacles. Because the system runs on existing rail infrastructure, it does not contribute to traffic congestion, and battery operation eliminates emissions. Even short-haul carriers are showing interest in the technology: “They want certainty, they want to be able to move,” said Soule about the industry’s motivation.

A year and a half ago, Parallel Systems received approval from the Federal Railroad Administration to operate near the Port of Savannah in Georgia. Since then, the company has been testing its technology on 250 kilometers of rail network. “If you ever go to the Port of Savannah, you see the lines of trucks going in and out of the port — it’s insane,” Soule describes the on-site situation that his system is intended to alleviate.

With the capital raised to date, Parallel Systems intends to scale up production of its third-generation vehicle and accelerate the commercial rollout. “We have verified all the safety checks and operational procedures that are best evaluated in a real-world environment, with a path to our first commercial payload coming very soon,” Soule announced. The first paying customers appear to be just around the corner.