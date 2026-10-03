Economy

A.I. Boom Is ‘the Only Reason We’re Not in a Recession’

Avatar, Avatar
Reid Hoffman
Reid Hoffman at The Grove 2022. © Village Global / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.

The American economy is riding on the construction of A.I. data centers, at least if you ask Reid Hoffman. On the Newcomer podcast, the LinkedIn co-founder and investor said the build-out of A.I. infrastructure is “the only reason we’re not in a recession.” Tech giants are not the only beneficiaries, he argued: construction workers, electricians, carpenters, real estate agents and lawyers across the country profit as well. “Most of that’s more distributed across the country. That’s great,” Mr. Hoffman said.

Mr. Hoffman is hardly a neutral observer. He is a partner at the venture capital firm Greylock, sits on Microsoft’s board and has co-founded and backed several A.I. start-ups himself.

The Case for Hoffman’s Thesis

Mr. Hoffman is not alone in his view. The Harvard economist Jason Furman calculated last year that investment in computer equipment and software made up only about 4 percent of U.S. economic output but accounted for 92 percent of growth in the first half of 2025. Without that investment, the economy would have grown by just 0.1 percent over that period. Mr. Furman acknowledged, however, that without the A.I. boom, lower interest rates and electricity prices would have offset part of the gap.

The hedge fund Bridgewater also sees a large effect. It estimates that A.I. investment will lift U.S. growth by about 1.4 percentage points this year and 1.5 percentage points next year, comparable to the contribution of business investment during the dot-com bubble. Economists at the Federal Reserve found that A.I. investment contributed about 0.6 percentage points to growth in the first quarter of 2026, when the economy grew 1.6 percent overall.

The Case Against

Other economists think the math is overstated. Jan Hatzius, the chief economist at Goldman Sachs, said earlier this year that A.I. had contributed “basically zero” to U.S. growth. His argument: Roughly three-quarters of a data center’s costs go to imported components, mainly chips and servers from Asia. Because imports are subtracted from gross domestic product, much of the spending never shows up in the American economy. At the end of 2025, for example, 0.75 percentage points of A.I. investment shrank to just 0.14 percentage points once imports were deducted, according to calculations by Axios.

The effect on the labor market is also disputed. Bridgewater points out that a $1.5 billion (about 1.3 billion euros) Meta data center in Texas creates only about 100 permanent jobs, while a battery plant of similar cost creates more than 1,600. A.I. spending could also drive up the cost of capital and weigh on other, more labor-intensive industries. And the U.S. economy is in decent shape even beyond data centers: Unemployment is low, the economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.2 percent in the second quarter, and consumer spending is holding up.

A Reason for Trump’s A.I. Course?

If A.I. investment really is propping up the economy, that could also help explain why President Trump has put few obstacles in the industry’s way. Shortly after taking office, he revoked Joe Biden’s executive order on A.I., and in December he ordered a task force to challenge state A.I. laws. When even the chiefs of Anthropic, OpenAI and xAI recently called for slowing the pace of development, Mr. Trump rejected any regulation. “Whoever wins A.I., wins,” he said. He is betting on self-regulation instead: At the White House, he recently unveiled a voluntary accord with Google, Meta, Anthropic, OpenAI, Nvidia and xAI that contains no legally binding commitments. Mr. Trump himself justifies his approach mainly with the race against China. Yet an A.I. brake would also dampen the very investment that, in Mr. Hoffman’s telling, is keeping the United States out of a recession.

Resistance to Data Centers Is Growing

At the same time, opposition to new data centers is mounting. Half of Americans in rural areas now consider data centers harmful to the environment, up from 32 percent in January. Governors from both parties are already restricting construction. OpenAI’s chief executive, Sam Altman, recently suggested moving data centers to remote areas such as deserts. The debate has reached Europe as well: Researchers at TU Wien recently warned that the A.I. boom could lead to a comeback of fossil fuel power plants unless data centers make their power consumption more flexible.

Rank My Startup: Erobere die Liga der Top Founder!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Aus Datenschutz-Gründen ist dieser Inhalt ausgeblendet. Die Einbettung von externen Inhalten kann in den Datenschutz-Einstellungen aktiviert werden:

Specials from our Partners

Top Posts from our Network

Deep Dives

© Wiener Börse

IPO Spotlight

powered by Wiener Börse

Europe's Top Unicorn Investments 2023

The full list of companies that reached a valuation of € 1B+ this year
© Behnam Norouzi on Unsplash

Crypto Investment Tracker 2022

The biggest deals in the industry, ranked by Trending Topics
ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

Technology explained

Powered by PwC
© addendum

Inside the Blockchain

Die revolutionäre Technologie von Experten erklärt

Trending Topics Tech Talk

Der Podcast mit smarten Köpfen für smarte Köpfe
© Shannon Rowies on Unsplash

We ❤️ Founders

Die spannendsten Persönlichkeiten der Startup-Szene
Tokio bei Nacht und Regen. © Unsplash

🤖Big in Japan🤖

Startups - Robots - Entrepreneurs - Tech - Trends

Continue Reading

Newsletter

Founders Dispatch

Zwei Mal pro Woche kostenlos in die Inbox: die wichtigsten Startups, Deals und Tech-Entwicklungen aus Europa, handgeschrieben von der Redaktion.

Jederzeit abbestellbar. Mehr über den Newsletter