Healthtech

Deutsche Telekom and LG Back A.I. Medical Assistant Tandem Health

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Lukas Saari, Oscar Boldt-Christmas & Oliver Åstrand, founders of Tandem Health. © Tandem Health
Lukas Saari, Oscar Boldt-Christmas & Oliver Åstrand, founders of Tandem Health. © Tandem Health

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Less paperwork, more patients, and now more corporate muscle: The Stockholm health tech company Tandem Health has brought three strategic investors on board. As part of its Series B, T.Capital, the investment arm of Deutsche Telekom, LG Technology Ventures and the impact fund Norrsken VC are joining, Tandem announced. None of the parties disclosed how much the three are investing.

Why Deutsche Telekom, LG and Norrsken

Tandem says it chose the three backers deliberately, because all of them already work inside the health systems the start-up wants to reach:

  • Deutsche Telekom: The group includes T-Systems, whose medical record systems run in more than 250 hospitals with over 100,000 users, according to Tandem. With its fragmented market and strict data protection, Germany is considered one of Europe’s toughest markets for clinical A.I.
  • LG: The South Korean group supplies care providers across Europe with products and is meant to open doors to new customers for Tandem.
  • Norrsken VC: Europe’s largest early-stage impact fund sets its own impact K.P.I.s for every portfolio company. Health is one of its four core sectors.

“Artificial intelligence will play a key role in addressing the challenges facing healthcare systems,” said Karine Peters, a managing director at T.Capital. For Deutsche Telekom, the deal is part of a broader A.I. strategy: T.Capital says it manages more than €2.3 billion and has recently invested in companies including Lovable, n8n, ElevenLabs and Black Forest Labs.

The Back Story: From McKinsey to an A.I. Medical Assistant

Tandem Health was founded in Stockholm in 2023 by three founders with backgrounds in technology and consulting:

  • Lukas Saari (C.E.O.): Led McKinsey’s healthcare analytics practice in the Nordics, previously worked on machine learning at Spotify and founded an algorithmic trading company.
  • Oscar Boldt-Christmas (C.C.O.): Spent about 20 years at McKinsey, where he was a senior partner in its European healthcare practice.
  • Oliver Åstrand (C.T.O.): Built A.I. products at Google X and Uber.

The idea behind it: According to Tandem, doctors and nurses spend around 40 percent of their working time on administration. The A.I. assistant listens in during consultations, turns them into documentation, handles the coding of diagnoses and procedures and provides decision support. Three products are certified as Class IIa medical devices under E.U. rules, and about half of the team are clinicians themselves, according to LG.

Growth has been steep. After a $50 million Series A last year, Tandem raised a $100 million Series B in September, led by the European Commission’s Scaleup Europe Fund, which is managed by the Swedish investment firm EQT. Kinnevik and Northzone also took part. In total, Tandem has raised about $160 million (roughly €143 million). Today, the company says, 10,000 care organizations in 14 countries use its software, including Britain’s N.H.S., Ramsay Santé and Humanitas, and it connects to more than 130 medical record systems. Early this year, Tandem also bought the Dutch A.I. scribe Juvoly.

The goal is ambitious: Tandem wants to give European clinicians one billion hours of working time back and grow from a documentation tool into an “AI-native clinic operating system” that also covers scheduling, patient flow and administration.

The Competition

The market for A.I. scribes in medical practices and hospitals is fiercely contested. In Europe, Tandem competes with companies such as Nabla from Paris and smaller players such as Noteless from Norway. International rivals include Heidi Health from Australia and Abridge from the U.S., as well as Microsoft with its Dragon Copilot for clinicians. Tandem is positioning itself as a European provider that meets strict data protection and medical device rules from the start.

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