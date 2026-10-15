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Anyone who wants to run a regulated crypto exchange in Europe can hardly avoid Vienna anymore: with BingX, the next big platform has secured a MiCA license from Austria’s Financial Market Authority (FMA).

The FMA has authorized BingX’s subsidiary MEGE zweite GmbH, which operates as BingX EU, as a crypto-asset service provider (CASP) under the EU’s MiCAR regulation, according to the FMA’s announcement.

What the License Covers

According to the FMA, BingX EU may offer four services:

Custody : safekeeping and administration of crypto-assets for clients.

: safekeeping and administration of crypto-assets for clients. Crypto for money : exchanging crypto-assets for euros and other currencies.

: exchanging crypto-assets for euros and other currencies. Crypto for crypto : exchanging crypto-assets for other crypto-assets.

: exchanging crypto-assets for other crypto-assets. Transfers: transfer services for crypto-assets on behalf of clients.

Operating a trading platform and providing investment advice are not on the FMA’s list.

Through the EU passport, BingX EU says it wants to serve clients in 29 countries of the European Economic Area, subject to ongoing passporting arrangements. BingX’s press release does not give a launch date. The company says it is preparing the launch of its regulated services together with the FMA and other regulators. CEO Daniel Lai says the priority is a trusted, locally regulated trading experience for European users. BingX itself labels the release as a marketing communication, not investment advice.

Who Is Behind BingX

BingX was founded in 2018 and says it serves more than 40 million users worldwide. According to the company, it has been the principal partner of the soccer club Chelsea FC since 2024 and became an official team partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026. All of these figures come from the company itself.

Which Companies Already Hold a MiCA License in Austria

With BingX, the list of companies holding a MiCA authorization through the FMA grows. According to ESMA’s register (as of mid-July), there were eleven until then, so with BingX EU there are at least twelve:

One name is missing from this list: according to Trending Topics, Binance still has no European license.

Why So Many Companies Are Coming to Vienna

The FMA is the competent supervisor under Austria’s MiCA enforcement act, and since the end of the transition period this summer, providers without an authorization may no longer offer crypto services in the EU. That has made Vienna a base for exchanges that need an EU passport. A license is no free pass, though: earlier this year the FMA imposed a ban on new business on KuCoin EU over missing anti-money-laundering key functions.

It remains open when BingX EU will launch its regulated services and for which countries the EU passport will apply first.