Bitcoin Falls Below $75,000 as Crypto Slides to a Three-Month Low

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The post-midterm rebound is already history: Bitcoin dropped below $75,000 overnight into Monday and is trading at about $74,800, its lowest level since August. As recently as last Wednesday, the largest cryptocurrency had jumped back above $80,000. This time, Ethereum and XRP are taking a bigger hit than Bitcoin, each losing more than 5 percent in 24 hours.

Prices at a Glance

The following table shows a selection of the largest crypto assets by market capitalization (excluding stablecoins), according to CoinGecko, as of midday Monday in Europe.

Crypto asset Price 24 hours 7 days Bitcoin (BTC) $74,772.00 −1.48% −4.55% Ethereum (ETH) $2,123.48 −5.08% −7.52% BNB (BNB) $686.12 −1.55% −3.10% XRP (XRP) $1.10 −5.79% −13.42% Solana (SOL) $86.73 −3.06% −8.53% Tron (TRX) $0.3177 −0.81% +0.48% Zcash (ZEC) $1,218.86 −4.02% −3.12% Hyperliquid (HYPE) $73.59 −4.86% −14.73% Monero (XMR) $599.94 −0.12% −1.92% Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0695 −2.24% −8.55% UNUS SED LEO (LEO) $9.31 −0.09% −1.39% Chainlink (LINK) $10.67 −0.73% −6.58% Cardano (ADA) $0.1785 −0.97% −7.78% Stellar (XLM) $0.1475 −2.30% −12.78% Bitcoin Cash (BCH) $244.47 −0.40% −12.39%

The biggest losers over 24 hours are XRP, Ethereum and Hyperliquid, each down about 5 to 6 percent. Over the week, Hyperliquid and XRP have been hit hardest, falling almost 15 and more than 13 percent, followed closely by Stellar and Bitcoin Cash. Tron is the only major coin up on the week. Bitcoin is now more than 40 percent below its record high of about $126,000 in October 2025 and down about 15 percent since the start of the year.

Why the Market Is Falling Again

The biggest pressure is coming from U.S. Bitcoin E.T.F.s. Investors pulled a net $1.28 billion from the spot funds last week, the most since late June, according to data from Farside Investors. BlackRock’s IBIT alone saw outflows of about $1.21 billion. That has wiped out all of the funds’ net inflows for 2026: Bitcoin E.T.F.s are now down more than $900 million for the year, according to SoSoValue. Ether E.T.F.s also lost money for the sixth week in a row, most recently about $365 million.

Leverage is adding to the pain. More than $1 billion worth of positions were forcibly liquidated within 24 hours, according to CoinGlass, about $930 million of them bets on rising prices. Ethereum accounted for about $455 million, Bitcoin for only about $278 million. That partly explains why Ethereum is falling much harder than Bitcoin.

Politics is also weighing on the market. After the Democrats’ sweep in the midterms, investors expect tighter oversight, for instance if the crypto critic Elizabeth Warren takes over the Senate Banking Committee as expected. The big crypto market structure bill, the CLARITY Act, is likely to be delayed further. And tech stocks are no longer providing a tailwind: Crypto did not join Friday’s tech rebound, according to Investing.com, and at the start of the week, the spy scandal surrounding Nvidia’s Jensen Huang is souring the mood around A.I. stocks.

What Matters This Week

U.S. inflation data is likely to be decisive. October consumer prices come out on Tuesday, with economists expecting a 0.2 percent rise from the previous month after 0.6 percent in September, when inflation reached 3.7 percent, the highest since May. Producer prices follow on Friday. Hot numbers would increase pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep rates high or even raise them, which has traditionally been bad for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. “The post-election market remains highly volatile with substantial uncertainty,” wrote The Kobeissi Letter, a financial newsletter.

Several crypto companies are also reporting results, including the trading platforms eToro and Gemini, the Bitcoin miner MARA and the A.I. cloud provider CoreWeave, which leases data center capacity from many former Bitcoin miners.

Fear & Greed Index: Fear

Sentiment is correspondingly gloomy. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index from Alternative.me stands at 29 on Monday, in “fear” territory. On Saturday, it even slipped to 25, into “extreme fear.” A week ago, it was at 37. The index combines factors such as volatility, trading volume, social media sentiment and Bitcoin dominance into a single value between 0 (extreme fear) and 100 (extreme greed).

Where Is the Floor?

Where things go from here is disputed. The analysis platform TradingKey warns that after breaking the $75,000 mark, Bitcoin could fall another 10 to 12 percent toward $65,000 to $67,000. The crypto analyst Ali Martinez, on the other hand, points out that Bitcoin stayed above its 200-day moving average during the latest decline, a closely watched support level. For context: Bitcoin was much lower over the summer, trading below $60,000 in early July before recovering to about $86,000 in September.