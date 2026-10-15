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From passion project to an app in three countries: The Upper Austrian start-up bloomnow launched on Thursday in Austria, Germany and Switzerland. The platform is aimed at families of neurodivergent children, as well as teachers and specialists. According to the company, nearly 200 people downloaded the app within a few hours of the launch. More than 810 people had signed up for the waiting list beforehand, without any paid marketing.

Help From the First Gut Feeling

Bloomnow wants to close the gap between the first suspicion that a child is wired differently and a diagnosis or a place in therapy. According to the start-up, one in five children is neurodivergent. Families who can afford private support pay more than €500 a month for it, the company says, while everyone else waits up to two years. Depending on the country, it takes one to six years to get a diagnosis, the chief executive, Anna-Christine Enzinger, said recently in an interview with Trending Topics.

The app offers immediate help with practical tools such as breathing exercises, checklists and guides for conversations with teachers, along with a community for exchanging experiences with other families and experts. A total of 185 specialists are listed on the platform, and an unpaid advisory board of doctors, therapists and educators supports the project. One year of access is meant to cost about as much as a single therapy session. During the beta phase, 98 percent of users gave positive feedback, according to bloomnow.

A Founding Trio and tech2b

Bloomnow was founded by Ms. Enzinger, its chief executive; Josiele Garcia Próbio from Brazil, who is responsible for quality management and regulatory affairs; and Roxane Hunot from France, the chief operating officer. The start-up is backed by the Upper Austrian incubator tech2b. In September, bloomnow won the award in the “Pioneers” category at EDISON 2026.

The Path to a Medical Device

Bloomnow is not yet a certified medical device, which currently limits what it can offer: Only after certification under the E.U. Medical Device Regulation (M.D.R.) will the app be allowed to assess which exercise or which expert can help a particular child. The team expects that step to take one to two years. Within five years, bloomnow aims to have helped more than a million families and to be active in several countries, the company says.