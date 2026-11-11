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Vienna is turning into the capital of couples apps: After Pulse and Ovulyx, Duo Lists is the third relationship app to come out of the city within a few months. Its developer, Philipp Raisl, wants to settle the perennial question: What are we doing today? Films, destinations, date ideas and gifts go into shared lists that both partners see live on their phones.

How Duo Lists Works

The app is available for iPhone and Android. According to its product page and Mr. Raisl, it offers:

Lists: Templates for a watchlist, destinations, restaurants, date ideas and gifts. What one person adds, the other sees instantly.

Templates for a watchlist, destinations, restaurants, date ideas and gifts. What one person adds, the other sees instantly. Random pick: Couples who cannot decide let the app draw an idea.

Couples who cannot decide let the app draw an idea. Match mode: Both partners swipe through ideas, and only what both want shows up. Nobody sees the other person’s no. This is free for the watchlist, while all other lists require Pro.

Both partners swipe through ideas, and only what both want shows up. Nobody sees the other person’s no. This is free for the watchlist, while all other lists require Pro. Just for us: A private list, end-to-end encrypted and protected with Face ID.

A private list, end-to-end encrypted and protected with Face ID. Question of the day: Each partner sees the other’s answer only after giving their own.

New is “Unser Jahr” (“Our Year”), a review that, according to Mr. Raisl, will show from December what a couple did together in 2026.

Free, With Pro at €19.99 a Year

The basic features, including the private list, are free. The Pro version costs €2.99 a month or €19.99 a year and automatically covers both partners. According to the App Store, it is also available as a one-time purchase. Pro extends match mode to all lists, shows the streaming service for films and series, and adds photos with a timeline.

The app is published by Raisl Apps e.U. in Vienna’s Donaustadt district, a sole proprietorship that was entered in Austria’s company register only this year and that Mr. Raisl says he runs alone. He does not disclose user numbers. That places Duo Lists in a series of Austrian apps built by individuals, most recently Auszeit from Graz.

The Competition

Internationally known couples apps include Paired from London and Between from South Korea, while Pulse and Ovulyx come from Vienna. The biggest competition, though, is probably everyday software: shared notes from Apple and Google or shopping list apps like Bring! and SuperPlan. They are free and often already installed.

How Private Is Private?

Mr. Raisl advertises privacy: no ads, no analytics tool, servers in Frankfurt, and a private list that he says even he cannot read. The privacy policy shows where those promises end. Only the private list is end-to-end encrypted, and the operator can read all other lists, photos and profile details. Data is stored with Supabase in Frankfurt, an American company, which is why access from the United States cannot be ruled out, the policy says. Services such as Expo, RevenueCat and Google are also involved in push notifications, subscription status and sign-in.

On the other side, Mr. Raisl discloses these points himself and, according to the policy, uses no analytics tool.