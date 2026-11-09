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A company that puts ready-made heating plants outside other people’s buildings is now building a home of its own, and of course it will be heated by its own product.

Salzburg-based energy tech EnerCube broke ground on its new headquarters in Köstendorf (Salzburg-Umgebung district) last Friday. On a plot of around 15,000 square meters, the company is building about 1,000 square meters of office space for research, quality assurance and administration, plus around 2,000 square meters for prototyping, pre-series production, development and storage. The site is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2027. The company did not disclose construction costs.

“With our new headquarters, we are creating room for further growth and bringing our team together under one roof to develop, test and implement new innovations,” says co-founder and managing director David Riedl. New model series will be tested on site and developed through to market readiness. EnerCube currently has its Cubes built by a manufacturing partner in Aachen.

David Riedl and Laurenz Sutterlüty, founders and managing directors of EnerCube. © Kathrin Gollackner

Built in Series, Heated by a Cube

EnerCube is also relying on prefabrication for its own building: the headquarters is being built by Goldbeck-Rhomberg, which specializes in serial construction. Plans include a photovoltaic system, a green roof, a facade made of wooden elements and a battery storage system for surplus solar power. Heating, cooling and hot water will be provided by one of the company’s own Cubes.

Politicians also attended the groundbreaking, led by Elisabeth Zehetner, Austria’s State Secretary for Energy, Startups and Tourism, and Salzburg state parliament president Brigitta Pallauf. Zehetner pointed to the €500 million the federal government is providing for the 2027 renovation offensive to support heating system replacement and thermal renovation.

Vonovia as a Major Customer, Panasonic as a Partner

EnerCube was founded in 2023 by Laurenz Sutterlüty and David Riedl and builds so-called Cubes: fully equipped heat pump heating plants that are installed outside a building and connected to its heating system. Heat pumps, heating technology, controls and noise protection are already installed at the factory, making it possible to replace oil and gas heating systems across large building portfolios in series. The focus is on apartment buildings with 500 to 5,000 square meters of floor space.

Its most important customer is Vonovia, Europe’s largest residential real estate company, which plans to purchase more than 1,000 units by 2029 and holds a stake of around 10 percent in EnerCube. EnerCube recently entered a strategic partnership with Panasonic: a new model series with heat pumps from the Japanese group is set to supply commercial, industrial and municipal buildings from 2027.

Business appears to be going well. According to the Salzburg Chamber of Commerce, revenue tripled in 2025, and the team now has 18 people. In its 2025 annual financial statements, EnerCube reports retained earnings of €613,873.29.

The market is competitive, however. Alongside established manufacturers, young companies such as Tyrolean scale-up Lambda and Sweden’s Aira are pushing into the heat pump market. And while sales are growing across Europe, sales in Austria have recently slumped, mainly due to a lack of subsidies.