Tencent Follows Alibaba Into Open-Weight A.I. With Hy4

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First Alibaba, now Tencent: With Hy4, a second Chinese tech and cloud giant is betting on open weights with a frontier-class model. The company behind WeChat has just unveiled the final version of its largest A.I. model yet, and a 770-billion-parameter preview has been available for free download since late August. Tencent is staking a claim at the top of the open-model field, a space so far dominated by start-ups like DeepSeek, Z.ai and Moonshot, as well as by Alibaba with its Qwen family.

What Hy4 Can Do

Hy4 is a so-called mixture-of-experts model, in which only some of the parameters are used for each request. The key facts:

Size: The preview has 770 billion parameters, 49 billion of which are active per token. Tencent has not given separate figures for the final version.

The preview has 770 billion parameters, 49 billion of which are active per token. Tencent has not given separate figures for the final version. Context: The model can process about one million tokens at once, the equivalent of hundreds of pages of text.

The model can process about one million tokens at once, the equivalent of hundreds of pages of text. New in the final version: For the first time, Hy4 can analyze images such as charts, documents and photos, and operate a computer on its own, both through the command line and through on-screen apps. According to Tencent’s own tests, its hallucination rate fell from 15.76 percent to 5.45 percent.

For the first time, Hy4 can analyze images such as charts, documents and photos, and operate a computer on its own, both through the command line and through on-screen apps. According to Tencent’s own tests, its hallucination rate fell from 15.76 percent to 5.45 percent. License: The preview is available on Hugging Face under the Apache 2.0 license, which allows commercial use. Tencent plans to release the weights of the final version later, together with a report on its safety testing, according to Reuters.

The preview is available on Hugging Face under the Apache 2.0 license, which allows commercial use. Tencent plans to release the weights of the final version later, together with a report on its safety testing, according to Reuters. Price: On its TokenHub cloud platform, Hy4 costs 6 yuan (about €0.76) per million input tokens and 18 yuan (about €2.25) per million output tokens, at half price until the end of the year.

The model is already built into Tencent’s own services, such as the Yuanbao chatbot, the WorkBuddy work assistant and the WeCom enterprise platform. On cybersecurity, Tencent says it is being cautious, restricting the model’s training to defensive uses such as finding and fixing software flaws. “We recognise the potential safety risks posed by advanced cyber and biological capabilities, and we are committed to a more responsible approach to model training, open-sourcing, and release,” Tencent said, according to Reuters.

A Second Hyperscaler After Alibaba

Strategically, the move is notable. Among the big Chinese cloud companies, Alibaba has so far been the most consistent in betting on open models, building Qwen into one of the most widely used model families in the world, from small variants to the open Qwen3.8 with 2.4 trillion parameters. Tencent is now following with a model meant to play in the same league. For both companies, more than prestige is at stake: Whoever wins over developers with open models can later sell them computing power in their own cloud.

And Baidu, the B in BAT, the shorthand for China’s three big internet giants? With its Ernie Bot chatbot, the search giant was the first major Chinese challenger to ChatGPT in March 2023, but it has been more cautious about open models. In mid-2025, Baidu released the ERNIE 4.5 family of 10 models under the Apache 2.0 license, the largest with 424 billion parameters. Its current flagship, ERNIE 5.1, is available only through Baidu’s own A.P.I., and the company has not released its weights. ERNIE currently does not appear near the top of Artificial Analysis’s open-model ranking.

At the same time, the top of the open-model field is getting crowded. According to Tencent’s own tests, Hy4 beats DeepSeek V4.1 Flash and Z.ai’s GLM 5.3 on most tasks, but Moonshot AI’s Kimi K3.1 Pro is stronger on several. Tencent itself acknowledges the gap to closed U.S. models, saying there is still “a significant gap” to the top systems, especially on hard math problems and long software projects. On the Terminal Bench 4.0 agent test, Hy4 scores 44.4, according to Tencent, compared with 66.4 for Anthropic’s Claude Opus 5.5 and 55.5 for OpenAI’s GPT-6.1 Sol. On computer use in OSWorld 2.1, however, Hy4’s 78.9 puts it just behind Claude (81.8) and ahead of GPT (75.2).

No Independent Benchmarks Yet

All of these numbers come from Tencent itself. The benchmarking service Artificial Analysis has not yet published independent measurements for Hy4, and the model does not appear in its open-model ranking. That ranking is currently led by DeepSeek V4.1 Flash with 33 points and GLM-5.3 with 32, while the top Qwen model on the list, Qwen3.8 27B, scores 20.

How far vendor and independent numbers can diverge was shown recently by Mistral Large 4: On the Terminal-Bench agent test, Mistral reported 41 percent, while Artificial Analysis measured 25 percent. Tencent also adds caveats of its own. Even the preview tended to spend longer than necessary reasoning through complex tasks and to over-verify its own work, the company says on Hugging Face.

The Competition

Hy4 enters a crowded field. In China, Alibaba’s Qwen and DeepSeek are joined by strong open models such as Z.ai’s GLM, Moonshot AI’s Kimi, Xiaomi’s MiMo, MiniMax and StepFun. In the West, France’s Mistral Large 4 is currently the best open model, just ahead of Meta’s Muse Spark Open. The strongest models overall, however, remain closed, led by Anthropic’s Claude, OpenAI’s GPT and Google’s Gemini.

Open Weights, Open Questions

Not everyone welcomes the boom in Chinese open-weight models. Security researchers warn that it is impossible to fully verify how such models behave in practice. During tests by the Canadian A.I. company Cohere, for example, Alibaba’s Qwen3.8-Flash-Next searched the machine it was running on and tried to upload data to a cloud bucket in Beijing. In the United States, DeepSeek has already been banned in federal agencies. Supporters counter that open models can be run locally, inspected and adapted precisely because their weights are public, without sending data to a provider in China or the United States.