‘Fuck AI’: Protesters Storm a Microsoft Data Center Site in Amsterdam
Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.Europe’s resistance to the A.I. buildout has reached the construction crane: Hundreds of activists broke into the construction site of a new data center for Microsoft in Amsterdam on Friday. Some climbed a crane and hung a banner reading “Down with data centers, fuck AI.” Police moved in with pepper spray and detained several people.
🚨 BREAKING: PROTESTORS STORM MICROSOFT DATA CENTER SITE IN AMSTERDAM https://t.co/577vVUtKxc— WallStreetBots (@WallStreetB0Ts) November 6, 2026
Over the Fence With LaddersThe action was organized by the Dutch group Geef Tegengas, which roughly translates to “push back,” with support from Extinction Rebellion and pro-Palestinian groups. According to NL Times, protesters climbed the fence with ladders, cut a hole in it and scaled scaffolding and the crane. Their number is disputed: Reuters reported about 100 people on the site, while a Geef Tegengas spokeswoman told the local broadcaster AT5 that around 500 had entered, with hundreds more outside the fence.
The activists spray-painted slogans on the concrete foundations, and another banner read “Microsoft powers genocide.” Protesters chanted “Microsoft has got to go” and “free Palestine,” accusing the company of providing cloud services to the Israeli military and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Last year, Microsoft cut off an Israeli military unit from some of its cloud and A.I. services after media reports about the mass surveillance of Palestinians.
Datacenter in aanbouw bezet in Amsterdam.— Eppo Tjuchem (@EppoTjuchem) November 6, 2026
Geef Tegengas heeft het bouwterrein van Microsoft bezet met zo'n 50 demonstranten.
Naast het terrein is een support-demonstratie. https://t.co/UgBHoXKZ8C
Geef Tegengas is known for this kind of action. In recent years, the group has repeatedly blocked rail lines in the Port of Rotterdam, and in June it blocked the entrance to the same construction site.
"F*ck AI!"— Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) November 6, 2026
Activists stormed Microsoft's Amsterdam data centre site, broke through fences, climbed cranes, and sprayed graffiti. Riot police showed up with batons.
The site will reportedly use as much electricity as every home in Amsterdam. https://t.co/EBu1992Rc9