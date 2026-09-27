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Ethereum will soon stop being a blockchain, at least an ordinary one. Its co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, has just laid out in an essay titled “The cryptographic world computer” where the network is meant to be headed by 2030. His core message: “It’s really not just a blockchain anymore.” Ethereum, he says, is becoming a “hybrid architecture that combines together blockchains and modern cryptography.”

Five Changes to the Foundation

Mr. Buterin describes five changes that are meant to transform Ethereum fundamentally in the coming years:

Verify instead of recompute: Today, every node in the network re-executes every block in full. In the future, nodes are to sample the data (PeerDAS) and verify cryptographic proofs known as SNARKs. That drastically lowers hardware requirements.

Today, every node in the network re-executes every block in full. In the future, nodes are to sample the data (PeerDAS) and verify cryptographic proofs known as SNARKs. That drastically lowers hardware requirements. Aggregated signatures: Instead of many individual signatures per block, only one consolidated signature is to land on the chain.

Instead of many individual signatures per block, only one consolidated signature is to land on the chain. Distributed block building: With a mechanism called FOCIL, the power to assemble blocks is to be spread across multiple participants, making censorship harder.

With a mechanism called FOCIL, the power to assemble blocks is to be spread across multiple participants, making censorship harder. Privacy as a default: Private transactions via zero-knowledge proofs are to move from niche product to built-in feature.

Private transactions via zero-knowledge proofs are to move from niche product to built-in feature. Parallel access to state: The network must be able to process huge amounts of data in parallel. Mr. Buterin considers this potentially harder than the efficiency of the ZK proofs.

Faster, but Not as Fast as a Server

Mr. Buterin names concrete targets for 2030: block time is to fall from about 12 seconds today to 4 to 8 seconds, and finality, the point at which a transaction becomes irreversible, from several minutes to 8 to 32 seconds. He adds a caveat himself: “Ethereum itself will never have latency that competes with servers, but infrastructure built around it could.” Decentralization, he says, can even boost performance “in a few limited cases,” such as parallel storage and computation.

Two upgrades lie on the way. Glamsterdam is due this year. The Hegota upgrade that follows next year is what Mr. Buterin calls the last “normal” fork: “Everything after it involves recursive STARKs, automated formal verification, highly optimized consensus algorithms, and making it all quantum-safe.”

Pressure From Layer 2s and From Solana

The essay is also an answer to the criticism of recent years. Ethereum had outsourced much of its scaling to Layer 2 networks such as Arbitrum, Base and Optimism, which drew fees and users away from the main chain. At the same time, Solana advertises significantly faster transactions. Mr. Buterin’s plan brings scaling back to the base layer without giving up decentralization.

The timing is favorable: U.S. Ether ETFs took in nearly $690 million last week and are back in positive territory for 2026, as we recently reported. Whether the vision pans out will show in the next upgrades. With the Merge in 2022, Ethereum proved it can pull off deep changes while running. The ones now announced go deeper still.