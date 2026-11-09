Claude
Anthropic’s Fable 5.2 Knocks Gemini Off the A.I. Throne
Set Trending Topics as a preferred source on Google.An operating system in eight days, Fermat’s Last Theorem in 30 hours and two open problems in the physics of black holes: Those are the claims Anthropic made as it unveiled Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2, its most powerful A.I. models to date. Both are faster and cheaper than their predecessors. At the same time, Anthropic acknowledges that the models notice they are being tested more often than any model before them.
One Model, Two DoorsFable and Mythos are the same model with different safeguards, according to Anthropic. Fable 5.2 is open to everyone: in the Claude apps, in Claude Code, through the A.P.I. (model ID claude-fable-5-2) and through Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. On Pro and standard Team plans, Fable can account for up to 50 percent of weekly usage limits. Fable does, however, block most cybersecurity and biology tasks, such as penetration testing, exploit development and large parts of biological research. Anthropic routes those requests to older Opus models. Compared with Fable 5.1, the company says there are about 55 percent fewer unnecessary blocks. Mythos 5.2 comes without those restrictions and is therefore reserved for vetted organizations. Security companies can apply through the Cyber Verification Program, and life sciences researchers through a separate verification program. Enterprise customers also get indirect access to Mythos 5.2 through Claude Security, a service that scans codebases for vulnerabilities. Prices are falling by 20 percent. There is also an optional fast mode that generates responses up to 2.5 times faster but costs twice as much:
The launch comes shortly before Anthropic’s initial public offering on the Nasdaq, for which the company is courting investors.
|Model
|Input (per million tokens)
|Output (per million tokens)
|Fable 5.2 / Mythos 5.2
|€7.19
|€35.94
|Fable 5.2 / Mythos 5.2 (fast mode)
|€14.38
|€71.88
|Fable 5.1 / Mythos 5.1 (previous)
|€8.98
|€44.92
|Claude Opus 5.5
|€3.59
|€17.97
|GPT-6 Astra (OpenAI)
|€8.98
|€44.92
Where the Models ShineIndependent testing puts Fable 5.2 firmly in the lead as well: On the Intelligence Index from Artificial Analysis, the model scores 65 points at maximum effort, taking first place well ahead of Google’s Gemini 4 Carbon at 60 points. Claude Opus 5.5 follows with 59 and OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra with 57. The top spot comes at a price, though: Running a single index task with Fable 5.2 costs about €23.85, more than twice as much as with Opus 5.5 (about €9) and more than three times as much as with Gemini 4 Carbon (about €7). No other model in the ranking is as expensive. According to Anthropic’s own benchmarks, Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2 lead Opus 5.5 and their rivals in almost every category. The standout results:
- Coding: On FrontierCode 2.0, which tests whether open-source maintainers would merge a model’s code, Fable 5.2 scores 49.1 percent, the highest of any released model. A swarm of more than 1,000 subagents wrote a bootable operating system, complete with drivers, a login screen and an installer, in eight days.
- Remote work: On the Remote Labor Index, which simulates real freelance jobs, Fable 5.2 reaches 41.3 percent. Opus 5.5 manages 21.3 percent and GPT-6 Astra 20.8 percent.
- Robotics: Controlling a simulated two-armed robot (RoboDojo), Fable 5.2 scores 64.9 percent, more than double GPT-6 Astra’s 29.8 percent.
- Cybersecurity: In an internal test covering 1,829 known vulnerabilities, Mythos 5.2 found 89.6 percent, well ahead of Opus 5.5 and Mythos 5.1.
- Mathematics: A team of 1,000 Fable agents formalized the proof of Fermat’s Last Theorem in the proof language Lean in 30 hours. Opus 5.5, using the same setup, got 26 percent of the way.
- Hardware and biology: From a single paragraph, Fable 5.2 designed three working electronic devices, circuit boards included. Mythos 5.2 correctly predicted the structure of 28 of the 34 viral shells for gene therapies it attempted.