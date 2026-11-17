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This time, Apple pulled the plug on itself: On Tuesday, an internal change at the company took down large parts of its services, from iCloud to the App Store to the checkout systems in Apple Stores. “Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning,” the company said, according to MacRumors. According to Apple, it was not a cyberattack. The timing is what makes it notable: It is the eighth major I.T. outage in the United States in a single week.

What Went Down at Apple

The problems began around 11:45 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday. Users were signed out of their iCloud accounts and could not sign back in; according to Apple’s status page, iCloud Mail, the iCloud web apps, the App Store, Apple Music and the activation of new devices were also affected. Developers could not access App Store Connect and Xcode Cloud, and checkout systems in Apple Stores stopped working. Apple Pay was also reportedly disrupted, according to reports on Downdetector, though Apple did not confirm that.

After about two hours, Apple said the problems had largely been resolved. By the evening, however, iCloud Mail and several services for schools and businesses were still disrupted. Apple has not said what exactly the internal update changed, why it hit so many services at once or how many customers were affected.

Eight Outages in One Week

Apple joins a series that U.S. media are already calling “Blackout November.” It started last Thursday with Microsoft: Outlook, Teams and other services went down worldwide for about 30 hours, and government offices and banks in Japan went back to paper and fax machines. Since then, one outage has followed another:

When Affected Cause, according to the operator Thursday to Friday Microsoft 365 (Outlook, Teams, Copilot) Flaw in an earlier network capacity upgrade Friday Anthropic’s Claude, twice Sign-in problems and elevated error rates, no cause given Friday Federal Aviation Administration, 17 of 22 control centers Newly installed router in Arkansas, overloaded legacy system Friday Workday Not disclosed Monday JPMorgan Chase, delayed payments to other banks Bug in a newly rolled-out software release Monday United Airlines, about 150 delayed flights Problem with the system that calculates aircraft weight Tuesday National Security Agency internal network “Scheduled routine maintenance” Tuesday Apple Internal update

The F.A.A. outage had the biggest impact. A nationwide ground stop lasted about four hours on Friday, and airlines canceled about 12,500 flights that day, according to the agency. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed outdated technology and the contractor L3Harris, which was replacing copper wiring with fiber. The F.A.A. has paused the installation of new routers, and Mr. Duffy is asking Congress for $50 billion (about 45 billion euros) to modernize air traffic control.

The Common Thread: Self-Inflicted

All of the affected organizations have ruled out a cyberattack, and so far there is no evidence linking the outages. What stands out is something else: According to the companies themselves, nearly all of the disruptions were caused by their own changes. At Microsoft, it was a network upgrade; at Chase, a software release; at the F.A.A., new routers; at the N.S.A., maintenance; and at Apple, an internal update.

Dependencies played a role, too. When Microsoft went down, Claude’s Microsoft 365 connector, which lets the A.I. access email and calendars, stopped working as well. Microsoft explicitly ruled out that A.I. or A.I. agents caused the outage, after many users online blamed the company’s cost cutting in favor of A.I.

‘The Greatest Coincidence in History’

Not everyone believes in a chain of unlucky updates. Republican Senator Josh Hawley said that if all of this was a coincidence, it would be “the greatest coincidence in the history of the world,” and several Republicans are demanding a briefing from the administration. President Trump played it down: “Things like that happen. It’s fine,” he said. The White House sees no evidence of a cyberattack, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said he was completely certain that the United States is not under attack.

There were real cyberattacks that same week, just elsewhere: At the software provider Optimizely, attackers exploited a security flaw affecting tools used by about 200 organizations. And the Norwegian energy company Equinor reported an ongoing attack on its I.T. systems on Tuesday. So far, the authorities have not linked either one to the outages in the United States.