Robinhood Lets A.I. Agents Trade Around the Clock

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The broker that turned trading into a game is now handing the wheel to A.I. At its HOOD Summit customer event in Houston, Robinhood unveiled “Robinhood Agents”: A.I. agents that analyze markets, develop strategies and trade stocks, options and cryptocurrencies around the clock, directly in the app. Users can even let them work without approving individual trades. In Europe, Bitpanda, Scalable Capital and eToro are heading in a similar direction, though far more cautiously.

What Robinhood’s Agents Can Do

Users build their own A.I. agent in the Robinhood app that creates watchlists, suggests strategies and places orders, from market and limit orders to stop-loss and take-profit orders. The agent draws its market data from a dedicated Robinhood interface. A feature called “Loops” is coming soon, letting agents repeat tasks on a schedule, such as checking the market every morning or running a strategy overnight.

By default, every trade must be approved. That approval can be switched off, however, and then the agent trades on its own. The money sits in a separate agent account; the agent can see the user’s other accounts but cannot touch them. At launch, agents get no margin for leveraged trades. A.I. usage itself is billed from a separate balance, and additional data services cost between $5 and $30 (about 4.30 to 25.60 euros) a month.

“Markets don’t work without traders,” Robinhood’s chief executive, Vlad Tenev, said in the announcement. According to Robinhood, the agents will first be available to eligible customers in the United States. Whether and when they will launch in Europe is unclear. Back in May, Robinhood had already opened up to outside A.I. agents for trading and for purchases with the Robinhood credit card. More than 150,000 agent accounts have been opened since then, CoinDesk reported.

Customers Carry the Risk

Robinhood clearly places responsibility on its users. Its help pages state that Robinhood does not control, supervise or recommend the agents, and that A.I. agents can make errors or misinterpret instructions. Trades that have already been executed are not reversed when an agent is paused. Customers bear the risk of the trades.

The first version drew criticism in early summer. Financial advisers warned that investors would not get any smarter, only that the platform would become “stickier.” If everyone uses the same tool, they added, any edge would quickly vanish. The Bank of England raised a more fundamental concern: Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden warned that A.I. agents could amplify market swings in times of stress. Robinhood itself sees the agents as a way to become the top platform for active traders. Fittingly, the broker used the same event to unveil crypto futures with up to 10x leverage and weekend stock trading.

Europe’s Neobrokers Insist on Approval

In Europe, several providers are experimenting with similar features but mostly take a middle path. Instead of offering their own agents, they open their accounts to A.I. assistants such as ChatGPT or Claude, but every order has to be approved.

Scalable Capital: Since August, the Munich-based broker has let ChatGPT, Claude and Grok access its customers’ accounts. The A.I. can buy stocks, set up savings plans and manage watchlists, but every order requires approval with two-factor login. Back in 2025, Scalable was the first neobroker to introduce an A.I. chatbot.

Since August, the Munich-based broker has let ChatGPT, Claude and Grok access its customers’ accounts. The A.I. can buy stocks, set up savings plans and manage watchlists, but every order requires approval with two-factor login. Back in 2025, Scalable was the first neobroker to introduce an A.I. chatbot. Bitpanda: Since August, the Vienna-based broker has enabled agentic trading through its own interface for A.I. assistants such as Claude or ChatGPT. The A.I. can analyze the portfolio, prepare rebalancing and initiate orders. They are executed only after a confirmed price quote or within rules the user sets in advance, such as a maximum order size.

Since August, the Vienna-based broker has enabled agentic trading through its own interface for A.I. assistants such as Claude or ChatGPT. The A.I. can analyze the portfolio, prepare rebalancing and initiate orders. They are executed only after a confirmed price quote or within rules the user sets in advance, such as a maximum order size. eToro: eToro goes furthest in Europe. Its new app lets users set up “Agent Portfolios,” in which A.I. agents trade continuously in separate sub-accounts without each order needing approval. Availability varies by country, however.

eToro goes furthest in Europe. Its new app lets users set up “Agent Portfolios,” in which A.I. agents trade continuously in separate sub-accounts without each order needing approval. Availability varies by country, however. Revolut: Its A.I. assistant AIR is now also available in the European Union, but it can only display investments, not trade.

Its A.I. assistant AIR is now also available in the European Union, but it can only display investments, not trade. Trade Republic: The Berlin-based broker has even gone the opposite way in customer service, replacing A.I. chatbots with humans. It has not announced any A.I. features for investing so far.

There are also regulatory reasons why most European providers require approval for each order. The European Securities and Markets Authority has made clear that investment firms remain fully responsible for their services when they use A.I. and must act in their clients’ best interests. As long as the A.I. is merely a tool that customers connect themselves and every order is confirmed, the broker stays in execution-only business and does not have to provide investment advice.