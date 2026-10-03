Supabase Raises $150 Million and Buys Turso for A.I. Agents

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When A.I. agents write code, they need one thing above all: databases, and lots of them. Few start-ups are benefiting from that as much as Supabase. The database company has just raised $150 million (about 128 million euros) and is simultaneously acquiring the database specialist Turso, SiliconANGLE reports. The round is led by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, joined by CapitalG, the growth fund of Google’s parent company Alphabet, as well as IronArc and SquarePeg.

The Second Round in Four Months

It is already the second major financing in a short period. Only in June, Supabase raised $500 million in a Series F at a $10 billion pre-money valuation, also led by GIC. That round doubled its valuation within eight months. Supabase has not disclosed a valuation for the new round. Part of the money is earmarked for employees who want to sell shares; the rest is meant to fund new features for A.I. agents.

The numbers behind the hype:

Developers: More than 13 million build on Supabase, up from just under 10 million in June.

More than 13 million build on Supabase, up from just under 10 million in June. Growth: More than one million users and four million databases are added every month.

More than one million users and four million databases are added every month. A.I. share: Around 70 percent of new databases are created by A.I. agents or A.I. tools.

Around 70 percent of new databases are created by A.I. agents or A.I. tools. Databases: The number of databases launched has grown 600 percent year over year.

Why Supabase Is Buying Turso

Supabase was founded in 2020 by Paul Copplestone and Ant Wilson. The start-up is built on the open-source database PostgreSQL and adds features such as user management, automated backups and scheduled tasks. Many vibe-coding platforms, including Lovable, use Supabase as the back end for the apps their users create with A.I.

Turso adds a lightweight database based on SQLite. It is tailored to A.I. agents, can store embeddings and encrypts data page by page. The basic version is free; Turso makes money with a paid cloud version. The companies did not disclose a purchase price.

The reasoning: Agents are „spinning up millions of databases to power the prototypes, explorations, dashboards, and apps they’re building,“ said Supabase’s chief executive, Paul Copplestone. That requires databases that can be created instantly and cheaply for every single agent. Turso is primarily meant to support the new Supabase Compute service, a hosted environment for long-running A.I. agents. Turso’s founder, Glauber Costa, is joining Supabase with his team and will become head of agentic services.

The Race for Agents‘ Databases

Supabase is not the only company betting on this market. The data analytics company Databricks acquired the Postgres provider Neon last year, which is also heavily used by A.I. agents. PlanetScale and Google’s Firebase are also competing for developers. With the Turso deal, Supabase now covers both large Postgres databases and the many small, disposable databases that A.I. agents create for their experiments.