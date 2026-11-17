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First the interrogation, then the comeback? Jensen Huang wants to return to the helm of Nvidia, but before that he has to explain to the U.S. Congress what a suspected Chinese agent learned about the world’s most valuable chipmaker.

The Nvidia founder has agreed to testify behind closed doors on Dec. 1 before three House committees: the Foreign Affairs Committee, chaired by Representative Brian Mast, Republican of Florida; the China Committee, chaired by Representative John Moolenaar; and the Intelligence Committee, chaired by Representative Rick Crawford. According to CBS News, Mr. Huang agreed only after lawmakers threatened him with a subpoena. A day later, on Dec. 2, Nvidia’s general counsel, Tim Teter, is set to appear voluntarily before the committees.

“The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia’s role,” Mr. Mast said in a joint statement from the three committee chairmen. Lawmakers want to know how Chinese actors gained access to Nvidia’s most advanced chips and what role a suspected Chinese intelligence asset played.

The Affair With the Megaspeed Executive

At the center is Mr. Huang’s affair with Alice Huang, a former executive of the Singapore data center operator Megaspeed. Despite sharing a surname, the two are not related. U.S. intelligence officials suspect she has ties to China’s Ministry of State Security. Megaspeed had access to Nvidia chips that may not be exported to China and is under investigation in the United States and Singapore on suspicion of smuggling such chips into China. The company denies the allegations.

Mr. Huang resigned last week after 33 years as chief executive, and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has been running Nvidia on an interim basis since. The board has hired the law firm Wachtell Lipton to conduct an independent investigation into whether Mr. Huang’s conduct compromised national security or company secrets. On Tuesday, Nvidia also created a new board committee to oversee compliance with export controls and security rules. The U.S. government has already issued a new export rule that puts data centers like Megaspeed’s on a short leash.

‘I Own My Mistakes Completely’

At the same time, Mr. Huang has just broken his silence. In a statement published by The Wall Street Journal, he apologized and acknowledged that he had fallen short of Nvidia’s standards. “I own my mistakes completely,” Mr. Huang wrote. Since his departure, he said, he has seen an outpouring of calls from employees, investors, business partners and customers for him to return as chief executive. “If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Mr. Huang said, according to 9to5Mac.

Mr. Huang has prominent backing. A petition for his return has gathered about 170,000 signatures, and Elon Musk and President Trump have also spoken out in his favor, as Trending Topics reported. The statement briefly brought relief on the stock market: Nvidia shares rose almost 3 percent after the reports but were still down for the day on Tuesday.

Board and Government Want a Fresh Start

Whether Mr. Huang will actually return is highly doubtful, however. According to CNBC and The Wall Street Journal, the board is not currently considering his return and is focused on the ongoing investigation. A search firm is already looking for a permanent successor, and with Harvey C. Jones, Nvidia has its own board chairman for the first time.

Washington is divided, too. While Mr. Trump said he would not mind a comeback, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is calling for an outside chief executive and a fundamental cultural overhaul at Nvidia. He has also given the company a 10-day ultimatum over its China chip sales. As long as the board’s investigation and the congressional questioning are underway, few board members are likely to risk bringing the founder back.

The stock market also shows how serious the crisis is: Nvidia’s shares have lost more than a third of their value since their record high in early October. Today, after the U.S. market closes, Nvidia will report its first quarterly results without Mr. Huang, presented by interim C.E.O. Colette Kress.