Musk Rolls Grok, Cursor and X Into One Subscription

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More clarity amid the brand confusion: Elon Musk’s A.I. company SpaceXSI is bundling its offerings under the name “The X Subscription.” Instead of paying separately for Grok, the coding editor Cursor and X Premium, users can now get a single subscription that covers all of these services, the company announced in a blog post. The bundle also includes the A.I. agent Grok Bot, which works as an “A.I. teammate” that completes tasks on its own.

Five Tiers, From Free to $200

The new subscription comes in five tiers:

Free: no charge, with limited daily access to Grok and a small allowance for Cursor

no charge, with limited daily access to Grok and a small allowance for Cursor Plus: $8 (about €7.10) a month

$8 (about €7.10) a month Premium: $30 (about €26.70) a month, with four times the usage of Plus

$30 (about €26.70) a month, with four times the usage of Plus Super: $100 (about €89) a month, with 15 times the usage of Plus

$100 (about €89) a month, with 15 times the usage of Plus Ultra: $200 (about €178) a month, with 50 times the usage of Plus

According to SpaceXSI, the Premium tier includes the benefits of SuperGrok, Cursor Pro and X Premium+, which previously cost a combined $90 (about €80) a month. Existing subscribers to the old plans can switch through their account settings and receive a prorated refund. The subscription is rolling out worldwide.

Grok and Cursor share a single usage pool that refreshes every week. That pool, however, covers only the company’s own Grok models. Third-party A.I. models are not included in any of the plans: Anyone who wants to use other providers’ models in Cursor needs at least Premium and pays for them separately, through top-ups at API list prices. Users with an existing Cursor plan keep its included third-party usage only until they switch to the new subscription. In return, SpaceXSI promises at least twice as much coding usage with its own models as the comparable Cursor plans offered. Teams pay the same prices per seat and get single sign-on, admin controls and consolidated billing. Enterprises are meant to manage Grok and Cursor from a single dashboard.

From Rocket Maker to A.I. Conglomerate

The bundle is the latest step in a rapid overhaul. Mr. Musk folded his A.I. company xAI, which also owns the platform X, into SpaceX. Over the summer, xAI became SpaceXAI, and the company is now set to be called SpaceXSI, a nod to President Trump, who wants A.I. to be called “superintelligence” going forward. SpaceX also acquired Anysphere, the developer of the popular A.I. coding editor Cursor. In August, Grok Bot launched as the first joint product of SpaceXAI and Cursor.

At the same time, SpaceX is expanding its consumer business beyond A.I.: With Starlink Mobile, the company wants to compete with America’s wireless carriers. Starlink, however, is not part of the new subscription.

Dependent on Outside Models

The bundle comes with some caveats. The Cursor deal has also caused trouble for SpaceX: OpenAI is cutting off Cursor’s access to its A.I. models, with the deadline expiring in November. And with Grok Bot, Mr. Musk no longer relies solely on the company’s own Grok models but also brings in models from other providers, including Anthropic’s Claude Opus 5.5. How much subscribers actually get also depends on the weekly usage pool, which SpaceXSI does not quantify in absolute numbers.

Rivals Are Building Super Apps

With the bundle, SpaceXSI is following an industry trend. OpenAI has added the coding agent Codex to ChatGPT and is working on a “super app” aimed heavily at business customers. Anthropic offers A.I. agents for general office work with Claude Cowork, and Microsoft is integrating Copilot deeply into Microsoft 365. Unlike its rivals, Mr. Musk has his own social media platform in the package: At SpaceXSI, an A.I. chatbot, a coding tool and a social network now come with a single subscription.