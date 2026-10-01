Hyrox: Hamburg Fitness Race Is Now Worth 600 Million Euros

Trending Topics auf Google als bevorzugte Nachrichtenquelle festlegen.

Running, pushing sleds, throwing wall balls: What began as a niche competition in Hamburg is now a business valued at 600 million euros. The founders of the fitness race Hyrox are taking back majority control from sports marketing company Infront, together with a consortium led by the investment firm L Catterton. As Infront said in an announcement, WndrCo, the investment firm of Hollywood producer Jeffrey Katzenberg, is also coming on board alongside L Catterton. The parties did not disclose a purchase price, but the valuation is about 600 million euros, according to Athletech News.

From Hamburg Experiment to Mass Sport

Hyrox was founded in Hamburg in 2017 by event organizer Christian Toetzke and two-time Olympic field hockey champion Moritz Fürste. The format is simple: eight one-kilometer runs, each followed by a fitness station such as rowing, burpees or sled pulls. Because the course is the same everywhere, times can be compared worldwide, and that is exactly what appeals to amateur athletes.

The numbers show how fast the format has grown:

Events: more than 100 races in over 30 countries in the 2025/26 season

more than 100 races in over 30 countries in the 2025/26 season Participants: about 1.4 million, with more than 2 million expected next season

about 1.4 million, with more than 2 million expected next season Spectators: more than 1.5 million on site

more than 1.5 million on site Partners: including Puma, Red Bull and Amazon

“This acquisition marks a pivotal next step in the rapid evolution of the Hyrox success story,” Mr. Fürste said. In the long run, Hyrox is even aiming for a place at the Olympic Games, with the 2032 and 2036 Games under discussion.

Infront Exits After Seven Years

For Infront, the sale ends a seven-year involvement. The Swiss sports marketing company first invested in Hyrox in 2019 and took a majority stake in 2022. Under Infront, a handful of races in Germany grew into a global event series. The company now wants to focus on other opportunities in the “active lifestyle” space, said Infront chief executive Philippe Blatter.

With L Catterton, Hyrox gains an investor with deep experience in consumer brands. The investment firm, in which luxury group LVMH holds a stake, specializes in lifestyle, fitness and wellness brands.

Rivals Are Catching Up

Hyrox is no longer alone, however. New formats such as Xenom and the Athx Games are pushing into the market for so-called hybrid fitness racing. Notably, WndrCo, now a co-owner of Hyrox, invested $15 million (about 12.8 million euros) in rival Xenom earlier this year. CrossFit and obstacle races such as the Spartan Race are also competing for the same audience. Whether the Hyrox hype lasts or fades like other fitness trends remains to be seen.