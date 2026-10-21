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The banking app as a travel agent for mobile internet: Customers of Erste Bank can now buy mobile data plans for more than 200 countries and regions in the George app and activate them as an eSIM. Austria’s savings banks, the Sparkassen, are set to follow in a few weeks. With the move, George catches up with neobanks such as Revolut and N26, which have been selling data and even full mobile phone plans to their users for some time.

How the eSIM Works in George

The new feature sits in the app’s Discover section. Depending on their trip, users can choose plans for individual countries, for regions or for the whole world, and they can set up the connection before they leave. An eSIM is a digital SIM card built directly into the smartphone and activated by download. Because it runs alongside the physical SIM card, the usual phone number remains reachable for calls and texts, while data runs over the local network in the destination country.

In the app, customers can see their active plan, their remaining data and the plan’s duration, and notifications report current usage. Families can buy and manage several data packages through one account. The offer is aimed mainly at trips outside the European Union, where roaming can quickly become expensive.

Payment via Apple Pay and Google Pay

For now, payment is made via Apple Pay or Google Pay; direct debit from the account is to be added later. Erste Bank does not charge any additional fees for the feature itself. The prices of the data packages are set by the telecommunications provider and shown in the app before purchase. The bank did not say in its announcement which provider is behind the plans.

“With the integration of eSIM data plans, we are making George an even stronger digital companion in everyday life and when traveling,” said Max Clary und Aldringen, the board member for retail customers at Erste Bank Oesterreich. The eSIM complements the Travel Hub in George, which already offers a currency converter, information about the destination country and tips for paying abroad. Users can also manage cash withdrawals abroad via Geo-Control and retrieve their card PIN there.

Revolut and N26 Got There First

The idea is not entirely new. The neobank N26 has been offering an eSIM for international travel (in German) in 24 European countries, including Austria, since last year, and since 2025 it has been selling its own mobile phone contracts in Germany on the Vodafone network. Revolut has also offered travel eSIMs for some time and is now going further: Just last week, the neobank launched Revolut Mobile in Germany, a full mobile plan with 120 GB, unlimited calls and texts for €14.99 a month, signed up for directly in the app.

Specialized eSIM providers such as Airalo and Holafly are also competing for travelers who want to avoid expensive roaming. George, however, does not yet offer its own mobile phone plan like Revolut or N26.