Trending Topics auf Google als bevorzugte Nachrichtenquelle festlegen.

First came inflation, then came the forced selling: After hot U.S. price data, Bitcoin can no longer get back above $75,000 and, according to market reports, slid as low as about $72,700, its lowest level since at least August. On Wednesday evening, the largest cryptocurrency was trading at about $74,400 (about €66,900), down 7.4 percent on the week. Altcoins have been hit much harder: XRP has lost nearly 19 percent in seven days, and Zcash as much as 22 percent.

Prices at a Glance

The following table shows a selection of the largest crypto assets by market capitalization (excluding stablecoins), according to CoinGecko, as of Wednesday evening.

Crypto asset Price 24 hours 7 days Bitcoin (BTC) $74,421.00 +1.35% -7.41% Ethereum (ETH) $2,078.07 +1.61% -14.27% BNB (BNB) $685.98 +1.71% -4.25% XRP (XRP) $1.06 -0.36% -18.93% Solana (SOL) $84.84 +2.16% -11.01% Tron (TRX) $0.3169 -0.33% -0.94% Hyperliquid (HYPE) $73.17 +1.53% -13.26% Zcash (ZEC) $1,002.47 -3.15% -22.00% Monero (XMR) $589.39 +5.78% -7.09% Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0685 +1.53% -10.62% UNUS SED LEO (LEO) $9.21 -1.26% -1.26% Chainlink (LINK) $10.46 +1.40% -8.83% Cardano (ADA) $0.1771 +1.79% -9.30% Stellar (XLM) $0.1491 +3.42% -10.37% Bitcoin Cash (BCH) $231.60 +0.40% -17.12%

On the week, not one of the large coins is in positive territory. Zcash, XRP and Bitcoin Cash have fared worst, down 17 to 22 percent, followed by Ethereum, down more than 14 percent, and Hyperliquid, down more than 13 percent. Tron and the Bitfinex token LEO have held up best, each down about 1 percent. Bitcoin is now 41 percent below its record high of about $126,000 from October 2025.

The table also shows a first countermove: Most coins have gained slightly over the past 24 hours, with Monero up nearly 6 percent. Only Zcash keeps losing ground and is fighting to hold the $1,000 mark.

Why the Market Is Falling

Several factors are coming together:

Inflation: U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in October from the previous month, more than expected. Core inflation, at 0.3 percent, also came in above forecasts. The yield on 10-year Treasurys climbed back to 5 percent, CNBC reported, and markets are growing more worried about another rate increase by the Federal Reserve. Higher rates make risky assets like cryptocurrencies less attractive.

U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in October from the previous month, more than expected. Core inflation, at 0.3 percent, also came in above forecasts. The yield on 10-year Treasurys climbed back to 5 percent, CNBC reported, and markets are growing more worried about another rate increase by the Federal Reserve. Higher rates make risky assets like cryptocurrencies less attractive. Stocks: Wall Street fell after the data, with the Nasdaq losing about 1.5 percent. On top of that comes the sell-off in Nvidia, which is weighing on sentiment for tech stocks.

Wall Street fell after the data, with the Nasdaq losing about 1.5 percent. On top of that comes the sell-off in Nvidia, which is weighing on sentiment for tech stocks. Liquidations: Positions worth about $723 million (about €650 million) were forcibly closed within 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data cited by crypto.news. About $570 million of that was bets on rising prices, and roughly 115,600 traders were affected.

Positions worth about $723 million (about €650 million) were forcibly closed within 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data cited by crypto.news. About $570 million of that was bets on rising prices, and roughly 115,600 traders were affected. E.T.F. outflows: U.S. spot Bitcoin E.T.F.s saw money leave on Tuesday for the fourth trading day in a row, for a total of about $1.14 billion, according to Farside Investors. For the largest fund, BlackRock’s IBIT, it was already the eighth straight day of outflows, according to SoSoValue.

U.S. spot Bitcoin E.T.F.s saw money leave on Tuesday for the fourth trading day in a row, for a total of about $1.14 billion, according to Farside Investors. For the largest fund, BlackRock’s IBIT, it was already the eighth straight day of outflows, according to SoSoValue. Selling at a loss: Short-term holders sent about 48,500 Bitcoin to exchanges within 24 hours, nearly all of it at a loss. The data provider CryptoQuant also reports the sharpest decline in Tether’s market capitalization since its records began in mid-2022, a sign that capital is leaving the market.

Short-term holders sent about 48,500 Bitcoin to exchanges within 24 hours, nearly all of it at a loss. The data provider CryptoQuant also reports the sharpest decline in Tether’s market capitalization since its records began in mid-2022, a sign that capital is leaving the market. Politics: Since the Democrats‘ victory in the midterms, investors have been expecting stricter oversight of the industry.

There is also debate about an effect from the upcoming initial public offering of Anthropic, which is supposed to raise as much as $64.4 billion. Arthur Hayes, a co-founder of BitMEX, warned earlier that large A.I. listings could drain demand from Bitcoin. No such link has been proven.

Sentiment: Fear

Sentiment remains subdued. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index most recently stood at 26 points, in „fear“ territory and just above the threshold for „extreme fear.“ Bitcoin’s share of total market capitalization is about 60.5 percent, according to CoinMarketCap: In uncertain phases, smaller coins usually fall harder because their order books are thinner and leverage is used more often.

A Final Flush, or the Next Leg Down?

Assessments diverge. The research firm BRN Research sees $73,000 as the first line of defense. If it falls, the $70,000 mark comes into focus, according to 10x Research, where many options and buy orders are clustered. The site Coinpedia names $68,000 and a zone between $60,000 and $62,000 as further support levels.

On the other side are those who see a bottom forming. The analyst known as Colin Talks Crypto considers the long-term outlook positive once a final flush is over. Supporting that view, daily E.T.F. outflows have slowed from more than $400 million late last week to about $95 million most recently, and Bitcoin has reclaimed the $74,000 mark for now. For a recovery, market observers say, the price would first have to climb back above $75,000.

What Matters Next

On Friday, U.S. producer prices for October are due. If they, too, come in higher than expected, pressure on interest rates is likely to increase further. Next week, Anthropic’s shares are also set to begin trading on the Nasdaq.