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The next colleague taking notes in your meeting is a chatbot: Anthropic has just unveiled Claude Meetings. The A.I. joins video calls as a visible participant, takes notes and records what needs to be done afterward. Together with a spreadsheet app and a whiteboard, the launch turns the chatbot, step by step, into an office suite meant to compete with Google and Microsoft.

What Claude Meetings Can Do

The feature was presented at an event in San Francisco, Engadget reported. The key points:

Joining: Claude joins a video call and starts taking notes while people talk. At launch, this works only in Google Meet.

Claude joins a video call and starts taking notes while people talk. At launch, this works only in Google Meet. After the call: Notes, action items and materials are waiting in Claude. Users can keep chatting with the A.I. about the plans and to-dos that were discussed.

Notes, action items and materials are waiting in Claude. Users can keep chatting with the A.I. about the plans and to-dos that were discussed. Transparency: Claude marks itself as a participant and posts a notice in the meeting’s chat, according to Anthropic.

Claude marks itself as a participant and posts a notice in the meeting’s chat, according to Anthropic. Outside guests: If people from outside the company are on the call, Claude joins only if administrators have allowed it. If an outside guest joins later, Claude leaves the call.

If people from outside the company are on the call, Claude joins only if administrators have allowed it. If an outside guest joins later, Claude leaves the call. Availability: In beta for customers on the Team and Enterprise plans.

According to the newsletter Superpower Daily, Claude also answers questions in the chat during the call and drafts plans and timelines on a shared whiteboard. The work, in other words, is supposed to start before the meeting ends.

Whiteboards and Sheets for Teamwork

Claude Meetings arrives as part of a package of tools that all aim at collaboration:

Tool What it does Available to Claude Meetings Joins video calls, takes notes, records action items Team and Enterprise (beta), first in Google Meet Claude Whiteboards Groups a team’s ideas by theme and drafts action items for each person All paid users (beta) Claude Sheets Creates and edits spreadsheets with tabs, formulas and formatting Subscribers (beta) Claude Data Connects C.R.M. systems and databases to dashboards All paid users

Whiteboards can be used alongside a meeting. Anthropic’s rationale for the tool, according to Engadget: Many people already brainstorm with Claude but until now had to copy and paste the results to share them with co-workers.

In Sheets, everyone with editing access can change the file. Claude’s changes are flagged so the team can track them, and spreadsheets can be exported to Excel. Claude Data is the new name for Claude Dashboards. On top of that come apps from partners like Adobe, Atlassian and HubSpot that open directly inside Claude and can be operated by the A.I. The Claude Marketplace already has more than 9,000 connectors, Engadget reported.

From Chatbot to Workplace

The direction is clear: Anthropic wants teams to do their work inside Claude, instead of generating results there and processing them somewhere else. The money for that sits with companies. According to its prospectus, more than 1,900 customers pay Anthropic more than $1 million on an annualized basis.

The timing fits. Anthropic is currently courting investors for its initial public offering, which is supposed to raise as much as $64.4 billion. New features for paying business customers come at a convenient moment.

The Competition

The idea of an A.I. note taker is not new. Engadget compares Claude Meetings to the meeting agent from Otter.ai. The big platforms have built in assistants of their own: Google with Gemini in Meet, Microsoft with Copilot in Teams and Zoom with its AI Companion. The awkward part: Claude is launching in Google Meet of all places, where Google’s own A.I. already takes notes. Then there are specialized providers like Granola and Fireflies.

OpenAI, too, is turning ChatGPT into a work tool and recently merged Chat and Work, a step Anthropic had taken with Claude back in September.

What Remains Open

Anthropic has left much unanswered so far. The reports contain no information on where transcripts are stored, how long they are kept or whether the feature is available in the E.U. It is also unclear when other platforms like Zoom or Microsoft Teams will follow. And all of the new collaboration tools are beta versions.

A.I. bots in meetings are also legally delicate. Otter.ai was hit with a class-action lawsuit in the United States in 2025, accused of recording conversations without the consent of everyone involved. Anthropic is trying to head that off with the notice in the chat and the block on outside guests. The company still has to earn trust: Only recently, it emerged that Claude Code had been leaking users‘ email addresses to websites.