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More than €400 million in equity, 50 robots and a DAX-listed investor were not enough: The Vienna-based timber construction scale-up Gropyus has just filed for insolvency at several of its subsidiaries. The parent company, Gropyus AG, is not affected, according to the company. Gropyus did not say which subsidiaries are involved.

The company blamed an acute liquidity shortage. A contractually agreed investor payment that was already due had not been made as planned, it said, and bridge funding from existing shareholders was not enough to cover all the companies. Gropyus did not name the investor that failed to pay. The filings are regular insolvency proceedings, and restructuring and financing plans are already in place, according to the company.

The filings are not a retreat but an active step to secure the company’s substance and reposition Gropyus, said Philipp Erler, its founder and chief executive. He said the company wanted to conclude its advanced talks with investors before the proceedings are formally opened, with the goal of emerging stronger from the process.

Timber Houses From a Robot Factory

Gropyus was founded in 2019 by a group including Markus Fuhrmann, Philipp Erler and Bernd Oswald. Mr. Fuhrmann had previously co-founded the food delivery service Lieferheld, which later became part of Delivery Hero. The idea was to build timber apartment buildings in series, much like cars. In Richen, near Heilbronn in southwestern Germany, Gropyus runs a highly automated factory where about 50 robots prefabricate wall and ceiling elements that are then assembled on site. The company has also developed its own operating system for buildings.

About 550 people work for Gropyus at its sites in Vienna, Berlin, Richen and Steinhaus in Upper Austria. Its customers include Buwog, which is also a shareholder, and Gropyus is building apartments for it in Berlin and Salzburg, among other places.

Hundreds of Millions From Vonovia and Others

Gropyus was among Austria’s best-funded start-ups. The German real estate group Vonovia invested €100 million in 2023, according to Der Tagesspiegel, and has since taken part in further rounds. Buwog, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vonovia, now holds about 25 percent of Gropyus. Another €100 million followed in 2024, and another €100 million as recently as March 2026, bringing its total equity funding to more than €400 million. At the time, Mr. Erler said the company would ramp up production carefully. Gropyus aimed to become profitable in 2027 at best, and in 2028 at the latest.

The latest annual financial statements of Gropyus AG offer a look at its finances. The parent company posted an operating loss of €12.9 million in 2025, compared with a loss of €23.6 million a year earlier. The main drags were write-downs of €3.2 million on receivables from group companies (down from €17.5 million), €6 million for services charged to the parent by group companies and €2.8 million for a share-based compensation program. Revenue at the parent company fell to €7.9 million from €11.2 million and came from recharging services to affiliated companies. Total assets grew to €318.9 million and equity to €221.8 million. Even so, the equity ratio fell to 69.5 percent from 82.1 percent, because the two Series C convertible loans had to be recorded as debt on the balance sheet date.

The company has rarely had a quiet stretch. For years, it fought a legal battle with the former investor Florian Fritsch over a stake of about 13 percent. The founders accused him of deceiving them about his financial strength. At the end of 2024, Mr. Fritsch’s holding companies became insolvent, and in March 2025 he was arrested in Germany, facing allegations that include serious fraud.

The next leadership shake-up came in August: Mr. Fuhrmann, the co-founder, stepped down as chief executive after seven years and moved to the supervisory board, leaving Mr. Erler as sole chief executive. At the same time, Harald Mahrer, the former president of the Austrian Economic Chamber and the Austrian central bank, left the board. The company said at the time that it was moving from its build-up phase into scaling.

A Slump in Housing Construction

Beyond the failed financing, Gropyus pointed to a difficult market. High construction and financing costs are weighing on new projects, and long approval processes are delaying construction starts. According to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office, the number of approved apartments in Germany fell by about 35 percent between 2020 and 2025. The company also cited the debate in Berlin, an important market for Gropyus, over the expropriation of large housing portfolios. Vonovia itself recently lowered expectations, citing higher financing costs and slow apartment sales.

Gropyus is not the first construction tech company to run into trouble with the promise of assembly-line housing. Katerra, an American start-up that set out to transform the construction industry with billions from SoftBank, filed for bankruptcy in 2021. Gropyus is sticking with its model, saying it remains convinced that industrial construction makes housing more efficient and more affordable. Its focus now, it said, is on ongoing projects and its contractually secured order backlog.